Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Travelzoo (TZOO)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Travelzoo (“Travelzoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TZOO). The investigation concerns whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Travelzoo operates as an advertisement solicitor for newspapers, magazines, and other publications, and for radio and television stations.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

If you still hold Travelzoo shares purchased before December 2022, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

 


