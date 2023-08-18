CPA Yukon: Kyle Blahy and Marie-Alexis Dangreau succeed in national CFE exam

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate Kyle Blahy and Marie-Alexis Dangreau for passing the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in May 2023. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



“We are very proud of Kyle and Marie-Alexis for their tremendous achievement,” said Peter Woodruff, CPA, CA, chair of CPA Yukon. “Succeeding in the CFE is the result of hard work and focus. We’re pleased to have Marie-Alexis and Kyle help lead the future of the CPA profession and wish them all the best.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian chartered professional accountants meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“I am immensely pleased with the two diligent candidates from the Yukon who successfully navigated the 2023 May CFE, showcasing both technical aptitude and professional skills that will be valuable throughout their careers," affirmed Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP, CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. "On behalf of our entire team at the School, I extend heartfelt congratulations and wish these dedicated individuals a prosperous journey in their career advancement.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA Yukon

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) is the governing, and regulatory body for over 200 members. The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is responsible for the regulating and professional development of CPAYT members, and the protection of the public through its ethical standards and discipline processes. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

