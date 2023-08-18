Shattering Ceilings, Building Foundations: African American Entrepreneur Duo Fuels Realtor’s Success with the New Construction Mastery Workshop

Riverview, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

The Iconic Agent partners Damon Greene and Nathaniel Crawford have been helping real estate agents thrive in a challenging market for over a year with their free 5-Day New Construction Buyer Lead Generation Virtual Workshop. Due to popular demand, the duo is excited to announce their 11th workshop, aimed at real estate agents who aspire to become top-producing professionals, explicitly focusing on selling new construction and luxury new construction homes.

The New Construction Mastery Workshop is scheduled from Monday, August 28th, to September 1st, 2023. Sessions will be held at 7 pm EST/6 pm CST/4 pm PST daily, followed by VIP Coaching and Q&A sessions starting at 8 pm on Day 2. Participants will be introduced to the secret strategies of top producers, equipping them to attract new construction buyers confidently and predictably both in and out of state.

As mortgage rates have almost doubled since April 2021 and traditional sellers grapple with high-interest rates and low inventory, the shift toward new construction offers an appealing solution for agents and their clients. The Wall Street Journal recently announced The Market for Brand New Homes is BoomingThe U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported in June 2023 that new single-family house sales were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 697,000, a 23.8% increase from June 2022, revealing the potential for growth in the new construction market.

Damon Greene, the founder of The Iconic Agent, expressed his motivation for organizing the workshop, stating, "Over the past seven years, I've talked to thousands of real estate agents struggling to learn the ropes of new construction from top producers in their office or brokers, only to face resentment and refusal. Unwilling to accept this, we committed one week every month to share insider information about top producer strategies for selling new construction. In the past three years, our teachings have been used to sell over $250 million in new construction and luxury new construction, and our goal is to surpass $1 billion by Q1 2023. Our client's results are our receipts."

Nathaniel Crawford, a top-producing real estate broker from Black Luxury Realty, further highlighted the benefits of focusing on new construction: "The current real estate market presents numerous challenges for traditional resale inventory. By turning our attention to new construction, we're addressing the issue of diminishing inventory and providing a sustainable solution for agents and homebuyers."

Over the years, The Iconic Agent has transformed the traditional approach to real estate marketing, equipping agents with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies focusing on luxury new construction and new construction markets. As a result, clients and workshop attendees have achieved significant success, collectively selling well over $200 million in new construction and luxury transactions in the past three years.

Popular myths believed by real estate agents that The Iconic Agent team proves wrong:

· Their sphere of influence and pipeline is broken, so they can't sell new construction.

· They must work in the sales center to sell new construction.

· They must be all over social media and video to sell new construction.

· They must fake it until you make it to sell new construction or luxury new construction.

"Nate and I are dedicated to empowering real estate agents to triumph over challenges, regardless of whether they choose to collaborate with us or invest financially. Our mission is to transform their mindset, ignite motivation, and witness their success through the valuable insights we provide," adds Damon.

With the current challenges in the real estate market, including fierce competition, a lack of resale inventory, high-interest rates, and hesitant sellers, traditional real estate agents need innovative strategies to thrive. The Iconic Agent aims to fill this gap by sharing secret strategies of top producers that help agents attract new construction buyers both within and outside their state.

"The real estate market is dynamic, and agents must adapt to prosper. New construction is the solution to high-interest rates and lack of inventory. Join our workshops and gain more valuable knowledge than most real estate conferences while helping you become a top-producing agent," concludes Nathaniel.

The duo's exclusive event targets real estate agents who aspire to become top producers in selling new construction homes and luxury new construction homes. With the present market conditions, the vital information The Iconic Agent team provides in these virtual seminars much outweighs what many expensive real estate conferences and courses offer. Greene and Crawford want to help real estate agents succeed and become top producers in their industry.

For more information on how to join the New Construction Mastery Workshop at https://theiconicagent.com/ncmm-5-day-challenge-page/?ref=augustpr

Damon Greene established The Iconic Agent in 2017. He aims to educate real estate agents about digital marketing and innovative methods for attracting high-quality clients. Damon and the Iconic Agent Brand have been featured in respected media outlets like Yahoo News, Yahoo Money, Bloomberg, Fox, and CBS affiliates. He has also spoken at various national events. Damon Greene's Iconic Agent Clients have achieved substantial success, with earnings exceeding $100 million in additional sales over the past two years. Greene's fervor lies in aiding real estate agents in achieving victory and realizing their complete potential. For further information about The Iconic Agent, please visit https://theiconicagent.com/.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeLkT2WhGLo

Nathaniel Crawford serves as the Broker at Black Luxury Realty, a real estate firm committed to delivering complete contentment to its clientele. The brokerage boasts a proficient team facilitating seamless and transparent buying or selling experiences. Nathaniel's unparalleled diligence, coupled with his fervor for marketing, real estate, and aiding individuals, has enabled him to guide clients toward their real estate aspirations consistently. Nathaniel has been featured on Real Estate New Source and Palm Beach News WPBF25 and has spoken at Inman Connect. For additional details about Black Luxury Realty, please explore https://www.blackluxurymiami.com

