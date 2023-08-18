NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that O2B Early Education ranks No. 2019 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Having O2B Early Education included on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers, as well as the love from the families that we serve on a daily basis,” said Andy Sherrard, co-founder and CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Beginning in Gainesville, Florida in 1998, O2B Early Education takes a unique and evidence- based approach to early childhood education. With state-of-the-art facilities, indoor learning playgrounds, beautiful outdoor play areas, and extensive training for Fun Crew (team members), O2B Early Education prides itself on being a leader in education for the youngest of learners as well as their families. Celebrating their 25th anniversary this month, O2B Early Education has grown to over 50 locations in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, and Alabama, with more on the way. O2B Early Education focuses on providing high-quality care to children from infancy through their school years.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelled@o2bkids.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.