Tony Evers to travel to Europe to tout Wisconsin’s trade potential

In an effort to improve trade relationships, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will travel to Europe next month to showcase Wisconsin’s economy.

Evers, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes and representatives of 10 Wisconsin companies plan to meet with officials in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands to “showcase the state’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, biotech, food manufacturing, energy, and water technology industries,” the governor’s office announced Thursday.

[Adapted from: Tony Evers to travel to Europe to tout Wisconsin’s trade potential. Aug. 18, 2023, Wisconsin State Journal]

