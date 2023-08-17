Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,421 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin makes bid for health ‘tech hub’ under federal CHIPS Act

Fifteen Wisconsin health technology companies, nonprofits, and higher education institutions are teaming up on a bid for federal aid to establish a technology hub under the CHIPS and Science Act passed last year.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC), which organized the application and marshaled the participating organizations, announced the application Wednesday. The consortium is asking the federal Economic Development Administration to declare Wisconsin a Regional Tech Hub, giving the state access to $50-$75 million in federal funds under the CHIPS Act.

[Adapted from: Wisconsin makes bid for health ‘tech hub’ under federal CHIPS Act. Aug. 17, 2023, Wisconsin Examiner

You just read:

Wisconsin makes bid for health ‘tech hub’ under federal CHIPS Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more