Fifteen Wisconsin health technology companies, nonprofits, and higher education institutions are teaming up on a bid for federal aid to establish a technology hub under the CHIPS and Science Act passed last year.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC), which organized the application and marshaled the participating organizations, announced the application Wednesday. The consortium is asking the federal Economic Development Administration to declare Wisconsin a Regional Tech Hub, giving the state access to $50-$75 million in federal funds under the CHIPS Act.

[Adapted from: Wisconsin makes bid for health ‘tech hub’ under federal CHIPS Act. Aug. 17, 2023, Wisconsin Examiner