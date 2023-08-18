Drummond announces Open Records, Open Meetings seminars to be held statewide this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 18, 2023) – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association (OPA) to host seminars on Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Open Records laws in five locations across the state beginning late next month.

The seminars will be presented by Thomas R. Schneider, deputy general counsel to Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

“I am excited to meet with Oklahomans across the state and engage with them on two of the most important laws in the Oklahoma statutes,” Schneider said. “These laws safeguard democracy and preserve integrity in state and local government.”

He will answer questions concerning the state’s open meeting and records laws and inform elected or appointed officials about their responsibility under the acts. Schneider will also discuss requirements on access to public records and the conduct of public meetings.

Drummond has made clear that openness and transparency in government are among his top priorities.

“It is important to establish the standard of transparency to ensure our public officials are acting with honesty and integrity,” he said. “I am thankful for the hardworking individuals in my office who are also dedicated to these principles, and who work tirelessly to educate others about the Open Meeting and Open Records Acts across the state.”

Seminars will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

September 25 Lawton, Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr.

October 16 Tulsa, Tulsa Technology Center Riverside Campus, 801 E 91st St.

October 30 Enid, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W Willow Rd.

November 13 McAlester, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 1802 E College Ave.

December 11 Oklahoma City, Metro Tech Conference Center, 1900 Springlake Dr.

The seminars are free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.

Continuing education credits are available for attendance. Attorneys will receive three CLE credit hours. New school board members can get three credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and new technology center board members can earn three credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education. Law enforcement officials are eligible to receive three credit hours from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

For more information, visit www.okpress.com/seminars or call OPA at 1-888-815-2672.