Lori Evans of Evans Construction & Design Wins Silver Award for Best Interior Design at the Prestigious Aurora Awards
We are extremely proud to be recognized with the Silver Award for Best Interior Design at the Aurora Awards”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainesville, Florida - Evans Construction & Design, a leading custom home building and design firm, is thrilled to announce their recent triumph at the long standing Aurora Awards during the Southeastern Building Conference in Orlando, Florida. The firm has been distinguished with the Silver Award for Best Interior Design of a Custom/Spec Home Priced Between $500,000 - $999,999. This fantastic recognition celebrates the firm’s established commitment to excellence within the interior design and home building industries.
The Aurora Awards, presented annually at the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), stands as one of the most respected competitions in the construction and design industry. Celebrating exceptional achievements in design, planning, and development throughout the Southeastern United States, the Aurora Awards attract project submissions from first-class professionals in the field.
Evans Construction & Design’s award-winning project, named Hamptons Style Family Retreat in Florida, showcases the firm’s dedication to delivering captivating and functional design solutions. The home’s interior has been thoughtfully curated to blend the client’s personalities with timeless finishes to result in a modern and sophisticated look.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized with the Silver Award for Best Interior Design at the Aurora Awards,” said Lori Evans, Co-Founder and Interior Designer of Evans Construction & Design. “This achievement is an honor and true testament to the hard work and dedication we give to each and every project. It’s our mission to keep delivering exceptional design experiences for our clients.”
Lori describes the Hamptons style family retreat in Florida as, “a true demonstration of timeless interior design and the power it holds to create a sophisticated home. The goal was to create a “Hamptons-inspired” family home that would also grow with them for many years. We added lots of fun elements to keep guests guessing around each corner. From a huge world mural in the playroom to playful hand printed wallpaper in the pool bath, to a dark and rich navy powder bath, there is an element of surprise throughout.”
Evans Construction & Design have received many awards in the past and specializes in remodeling, design, commercial and residential building.
“We make a point of staying on top of all the current design trends which we then translate and customize according to our customers’ needs and lifestyle,” adds Lori. “But creating timeless homes that stand the test of time is our greatest skill of all.”
For more information about the company, visit their website at EvansConstructionandDesign.com and blog at TheEvansEdit.com
About Lori Evans:
Lori Evans is an Interior Designer and co-owner of Evans Construction & Design, a custom home building and design firm in Gainesville, Florida. With over twenty years of experience, she specializes in new home construction, design and remodeling. In 2017, Lori created a design blog, TheEvansEdit.com, to share projects, tips, ideas and inspiration she's acquired over the years. A graduate of the University of Florida, Lori's work has been nationally published and recognized with numerous ASID awards, including multiple Residential Individual Spaces, Residential Renovations, Outdoor Living projects and Healthcare spaces.
Aurora Awards
Southeastern Building Conference
Best Interior Design of a Custom/Spec Home priced $500,000 - $999,999
