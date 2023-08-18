Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Secaucus, N.J.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred after a motorcyclist allegedly left the scene of an attempted police traffic stop on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Secaucus, N.J. One man sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Hudson County Sheriff’s officer, in a marked police vehicle, attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop of the motorcyclist on County Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

It is alleged that the motorcyclist left the scene, traveling northbound on County Avenue. The motorcycle operator struck an uninvolved civilian SUV at the intersection of County Avenue and Charles Street at approximately 12:22 p.m., causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from his bike and seriously injured. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 p.m. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###