Healey-Driscoll Administration and Wu Administration Receive Nearly $2 Million in Federal Funding to Support Migrant Housing  

Boston — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Wu Administration announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $1.9 million to expand shelter services and transportation in Massachusetts for newly arrived migrant families.

The City applied for this funding earlier this summer with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services as a subapplicant. The City plans to use the funds to transport eligible families between shelter and service providers, as well as fund temporary hotel rooms for eligible people, which will be staffed by contracted emergency housing service providers. The Commonwealth received funding that will fund leases for housing at Eastern Nazarene in Quincy, which is also serving as a Family Welcome Center.

“Our Administration will continue to use every resource at our disposal to address the unprecedented rise in migrant families arriving in our state in need of housing and services,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful for the partnership of Mayor Wu and her administration to secure this critical funding for shelter and transportation. We thank FEMA for awarding us these funds and look forward to future collaboration with the federal government to address this crisis through increased funding, streamlined work authorizations, and comprehensive immigration reform.”

"This emergency requires all levels of government coming to the table to make sure we are providing families in Massachusetts with safe shelter and services,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This grant is a strong example of our how administration is pursuing every avenue to secure funding and ensure we can meet the needs of our communities. We’re grateful to the Wu administration and FEMA for their partnership.”

"I'm grateful to Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and their administration for their leadership on this crisis and partnership in securing this crucial funding that will continue to help Boston and the Commonwealth address the needs of families,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are thankful to FEMA for awarding this funding and look forward to continuing to collaborate with federal partners on work authorizations, additional funding, and reforming our immigration system to welcome and support families in a dignified way."

This month Governor Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts and a severe lack of shelter availability in the state. The declaration served as a notice to the federal government and the Commonwealth that the state’s shelter system is rapidly expanding capacity in an unsustainable manner, and that further assistance is urgently needed. There are currently more 5,800 families in state shelter, including children and pregnant women.

