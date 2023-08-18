Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,371 in the last 365 days.

Nigerian Schools Foundation (UK) 11th Year Sports and Family Fun Day returns on Saturday 26 August 2023

NSF UK Sports and Family Fun Day 2023

Nigerian Schools Foundation (UK) holds its 11th Year Sports and Family Fun Day on Saturday 26 August 2023

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
NSF (UK) 11th year annual Sports and Family Fun Day, the biggest event in its calendar takes place on Saturday 26 August 2023 at Stone X Stadium (Formerly Allianz Park), Greenlands Lane NW4 1RL. This year, activities are split during the day into 3 sections:

1. Fun Run (Junior 2K and Adult 5k) from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
2. Sports Day Activities (Sports and Family Fun) from 12 Noon to 6:00 PM
3. Evening Entertainment (The After Party) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Other activities include, Rugby, Football, Athletics, Schools Parade and so much more. With plenty to eat and drink and entertainment, all are welcome to what will be, as always, a great day out for all the family.

Tickets are available at £6.50 per person on line at https://bit.ly/nsfuk-family-fun-day-2023 and £10 per person on the door.

Details can also be found on www.nsf.community

Free parking is available on site.

NSF (UK) is the forum for UK based Alumni Association of Nigerian schools with the vision of bringing quality education to all Nigerians.

NSF UK
NSF UK
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

All you need to know about the 11th Annual NSF (UK) Sports and Family Fun Day

You just read:

Nigerian Schools Foundation (UK) 11th Year Sports and Family Fun Day returns on Saturday 26 August 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more