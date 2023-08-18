Nigerian Schools Foundation (UK) 11th Year Sports and Family Fun Day returns on Saturday 26 August 2023
Nigerian Schools Foundation (UK) holds its 11th Year Sports and Family Fun Day on Saturday 26 August 2023
NSF (UK) 11th year annual Sports and Family Fun Day, the biggest event in its calendar takes place on Saturday 26 August 2023 at Stone X Stadium (Formerly Allianz Park), Greenlands Lane NW4 1RL. This year, activities are split during the day into 3 sections:
1. Fun Run (Junior 2K and Adult 5k) from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
2. Sports Day Activities (Sports and Family Fun) from 12 Noon to 6:00 PM
3. Evening Entertainment (The After Party) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Other activities include, Rugby, Football, Athletics, Schools Parade and so much more. With plenty to eat and drink and entertainment, all are welcome to what will be, as always, a great day out for all the family.
Tickets are available at £6.50 per person on line at https://bit.ly/nsfuk-family-fun-day-2023 and £10 per person on the door.
Details can also be found on www.nsf.community
Free parking is available on site.
NSF (UK) is the forum for UK based Alumni Association of Nigerian schools with the vision of bringing quality education to all Nigerians.
