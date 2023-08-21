The Design, Art & Science Symposium announces the future of design headliners

The Design, Art & Science Symposium is a B2B trade event created to offer innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based education with a global reach.

Science in Design announces its headliners as the future of design at the first ever Design, Art & Science Symposium.

“Designing For The Human Experience” will be moderated Diane Falvey, alongside Dr Rebecca Tapia, and designers Lisa Kahn and Lisa Staprans.

Angela Harris, CEO of world renowned design firm TRIO, will present on “Interior Design is an Alternative Health Resource, Understanding Neuroaesthetics in Built Environments.”