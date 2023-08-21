The Design, Art & Science Symposium announces the future of design headliners
The Design, Art & Science Symposium is a B2B trade event created to offer innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based education with a global reach.
Science in Design announces its headliners as the future of design at the first ever Design, Art & Science Symposium.
“Designing For The Human Experience” will be moderated Diane Falvey, alongside Dr Rebecca Tapia, and designers Lisa Kahn and Lisa Staprans.
Angela Harris, CEO of world renowned design firm TRIO, will present on “Interior Design is an Alternative Health Resource, Understanding Neuroaesthetics in Built Environments.”
Science in Design's inaugural Symposium will offer ground-breaking evidence-based education from the leading academics and scholars in science and design.
The inaugural Design, Art & Science Symposium will take place on October 12-14, 2023 featuring its headliners as the future of design. The event’s speakers and presenters will deliver evidence-based education including scientific findings on the health benefits of design. The game-changing 3-day event experience is the first time the design and trade industries have heard from leading academics and scholars who will present on the convergence of science and design.
Science in Design Founder, Mike Peterson, shared, “Our Sympoisum’s speakers and presenters, represent the top minds in the world and hail from prestigious design firms and world-renowned institutions including, the University of Colorado, University of Pennsylvania, University of Oregon, Boston Architectural College, with studies and research from Eurac, in Athens Greece, citing medical sources documenting how beauty and design improve health.”
Science in Design's Design, Art & Science Symposium tickets are available on Eventbrite. The cutting-edge three-day event experience will be held in person and in tandem with High Point Market, offering hundreds of B2B trade industry professionals the opportunity to learn freshly discovered science. The Symposium's agenda includes (5) events, interactive workshops, networking opportunities, experiential exhibits, product discovery, innovation, and design inspiration.
The Symposium's world-class educational program will be delivered at Congdon Yards, The Loft on Friday, October 13th from 8 am to 5 pm. The full day of education will teach designers, architects, manufacturers, and retailers how to use beauty to promote healing, which is proven by the study of neuroaesthetics and medicine. The Symposium's sessions will cover Biophilia, Neuroaesthetics, the Health Benefits of Interior Design, and the Importance of Beauty & Nature, as well as helping attendees to discover firsthand the Intersection of Technology + Design.
Science in Design’s Co-founder Linda Kafka commented, “Science in Design is dedicated to teaching design and trade professionals about the positive effects of beauty, nature, and fine design. Science now proves that design has the power to create pleasure and beauty, which positively impacts our emotions and physical health.”
Symposium headliners feature several of Science in Design’s Faculty members and represent the leading experts in the field of science and design, including Architect Don Ruggles, the CEO of Ruggles Mabe Studio Architecture & Interiors and Author of “Beauty Neuroscience and Architecture”, Ann Sussan, Co-Editor, Urban Experience+Design, Instructor, Boston Architectural College, President of the Human Architecture & Planning Institute, Inc, (theHapi.org), and Author of “Cognitive Architecture,” and Angela Harris, interior designer, product designer, and CEO of world-renowned design firm TRIO, who will deliver the Symposium’s closing keynote presentation on “Interior Design is an Alternative Health Resource, Understanding Neuroaesthetics in Built Environments.”
The Symposium’s Color Design & Trend Headliner Roz Kavander from Roomworks Happy & Roz Kavender Design, will present on the “Fundamentals of Color, Art & Design”, while an industry-led panel discussion on “Designing For The Human Experience” will be moderated by Diane Falvey, Editor in Chief of Furniture, Lighting & Decor. This discussion will include Symposium headliners Lisa Staprans, Owner and principal of Staprans Designs, Lisa Kahn, CEO, Founder, and Chief Design Officer - Finding Sanctuary by Lisa Kahn and principal of Lisa Kahn Designs, and Dr. Rebecca Tapia, Professor at the UT Health & Science Center San Antonio, who will detail how designers can approach their clients in a scientific way. These science and design experts will also showcase how implementing neuroaesthetics and biophilic design into their businesses has revolutionized their design focus and is improving the health of their clients.
Diane Falvey, Editor in Chief of Furniture, Lighting and Decor commented, "Converging design, medicine, and science is game-changing. I'm excited to be speaking with our panelists about the positive impact beauty and design have on our health and well-being. Science now proves what many interior designers know intuitively, framing design through a neuroaesthetics lens can add a new — and effective — layer to improving their clients' health.”
The Design, Art & Science Symposium is made possible by Science in Design’s Partners: 3M, Benjamin Moore, Stone Peak Ceramics, IMotions, Phillips Collection, Hooker Furnishings, and TRIO, as well as event supporters American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame, Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Congdon Yards, City of High Point, Visit High Point, International Textiles Alliance (ITA), Interior Design Society (IDS), Real Estate & Staging Association (RESA), Touch Stay, Splashworks, Cohab.Space, Puroast Coffee Company, High Point By Design, and High Point Market Authority.
Design, Art & Science Symposium Agenda
Thursday, Oct 12, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM --Symposium Welcome Reception
Friday, Oct 13, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM --Symposium Main Educational Event at Congdon Yards
Friday, Oct 13, 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM --Meet The Symposium Speakers Cocktail Mixer
Saturday, Oct 14, 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM --Science in Design Experiential Exhibits
Saturday, Oct 14, 11:00 to 1:00 PM --iMotions Technology Experience Center @ Hooker Furnishings
About Design, Art & Science Symposium
Science in Design’s Design, Art & Science Symposium registration is available on Eventbrite.
Design, Art & Science Symposium is a B2B trade event created to offer innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based education with a global reach. This event seeks to inspire the B2B trade industry including designers, architects, manufacturers, retailers, educators, design students, and others. Held in person and in tandem with High Point Market, the Design, Art & Science Symposium offers innovative education, from the leading experts in the field of science and design. With a multi-events program that will take place October 12-14, 2023, this inaugural and ground-breaking event offers education, networking, product discovery, and next-level experiential exhibits designed to inspire the design and trade industries, as well as a consumer audience.
About Science in Design
Science in Design teaches designers, architects, manufacturers, and retailers about the positive effects of beauty, nature, and fine design on people’s physical and emotional health. The goal is to help designers use beauty to promote healing, which the study of neuroaesthetics and medicine has proved. The mission is to make the design industry see that they are a source of health and well-being for people. For more information visit Scienceindesign.com.
For more information visit Scienceindesign.com and for partnership and sponsorship opportunities please contact info@scienceindesign.com.
