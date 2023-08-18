Texas Outpaces Nation In Jobs Growth, Breaks Three Jobs Records

TEXAS, August 18 - August 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the unrivaled strength of Texas’ jobs economy following the release of July employment data showing that Texas again leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas also reached a new record high for total jobs, for the 22nd month in a row, and new record highs for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Texas again outpaces the nation in annual jobs growth thanks to strong business investments and the best workforce in America,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, more Texans are working than ever before. This unmatched economic momentum is proof that Texas is the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity. Business confidence in the productivity of our skilled and growing workforce and in the certainty of our state’s pro-growth economic policies is unrivaled. That is why we welcome more new employers and jobs to Texas every day. Texas works when Texans work—that is the Texas of tomorrow we are building today.”



July employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas has reached new record highs:

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,969,100 as employers added 26,300 nonfarm jobs over the month.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,464,700.

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,078,400.

Texas again leads the nation for job creation over the last 12 months, adding 441,700 jobs from July 2022 to July 2023 and growing at an annual rate of 3.3%, above the growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2.2%.



Governor Abbott recently celebrated the role of small businesses in Texas’ record job creation at the Governor’s Small Business Summit in McAllen and the opportunity for continuing economic expansion at the Rio Grande Valley Economic Summit in Edinburg.

