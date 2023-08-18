MDC invites landowners to a brush management workshop for wildlife and working lands in Memphis Sept. 1

MEMPHIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a brush management workshop for wildlife and working lands on Sept. 1 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. in Memphis.

Participants will explore a variety of methods to identify and control invasive species, including options while enrolled in federal programs such as the Conservation Reserve Program. This workshop will cover topics such as invasive species treatment, timing for treatment, best management for brush, and how brush management practices benefit wildlife. Participants will also learn how to control woody encroachment on pasture or hay land and open fields.

This event will be held at the Scotland County USDA office which is located at 19825 US Highway 136 in Memphis. Registration or this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mF. Questions about this event can be sent to Andrew.cowell@mdc.mo.gov.