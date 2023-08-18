Electric Vehicle ECU Market : Long-Term Value & Growth Seen Ahead| Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Altera
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Electric Vehicle ECU market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Billion) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Electric Vehicle ECU market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Autoliv (Sweden), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Altera (Intel Corporation) (United States), Valeo Inc. (France), Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), ON Semiconductor Corporation (United States), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan). etc.
Market Snapshot
The Electric Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market was experiencing significant growth and innovation due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. ECUs are crucial components in EVs, responsible for controlling various systems, including powertrain, battery management, charging, and other vehicle functions.
The Global Electric Vehicle ECU market was valued at USD 58.31 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 94.58 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Electric Vehicle ECU market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as ADAS and Safety System, Body Control and Comfort System, Infotainment and Communication System, Powertrain System. The xx segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Electric Vehicle ECU Market Trends
• There is an increasing emphasis on developing ECUs with increased connectivity and communication capabilities to support vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V).
• There is a trend toward the usage of AI-powered ECUs that can optimize vehicle performance, battery management, and energy economy.
Electric Vehicle ECU Market Drivers
• The growing global use of electric vehicles is pushing up demand for improved ECUs.
• the increased emphasis on electric vehicle safety fueling demand for dependable and efficient Electric Vehicle ECUs.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Electric Vehicle ECU segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Electric Vehicle ECU by value in USD Billion.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Electric Vehicle ECU and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Electric Vehicle ECU excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Electric Vehicle ECU market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Electric Vehicle ECU market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
