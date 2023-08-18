Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announcing New Cause Water Distribution Partner Saccani Distributing Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is pleased to announce Saccani Distributing Company as our Cause Water Distribution Partner in Central and Northern California.



Saccani Distributing Company was founded in April 1933 by Albert Saccani, and remains a family run business. Saccani Distributing serves 22 counties in Central and Northern California as a wholesaler of numerous craft breweries, domestic and imported beers, and wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages, waters, juice and soft drinks.

“California has led the way in sustainability and recycling and reducing the environmental footprint,” said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. “With Cause Water’s recyclable aluminum can, our commitment to reduce plastic pollution, and our partnership with Saccani, there is great potential to grow our market share in California.”

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

