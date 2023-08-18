Global Green Packaging Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 330.1 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 7.2%

The global green packaging market size was valued at USD 191.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 330.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The market in North America is projected to be worth USD 100 billion by the year 2030, representing a CAGR of 6%.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Green Packaging Market By Type (Reusable Packaging, Recycled Content Packaging, And Degradable Packaging), By Application (Personal Care, Food And Beverage, And Healthcare): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global green packaging market size was valued at approximately USD 191.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 330.1 billion by 2030.

The report analyses the green packaging market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/green-packaging-market



Green Packaging Market Overview:

Packaging is the most essential factor in attracting a customer's attention to a product. Due to its superior qualities, green packaging is the most popular and in-demand technique among numerous packaging methods. Green packaging is an environmentally friendly form of packaging that employs recyclable materials. It also serves to reduce the impact on the environment. It does not deplete the ozone layer and emits no volatile organic compounds or greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide or methane. Thus, it has a large potential for food and beverage applications in the coming years.

(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Around 160+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Green Packaging market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Green Packaging market size was worth around USD 191.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 330.1 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Due to increased health consciousness among consumers and rising disposable budgets, the global green packaging market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift for items connected to green packaging.

More than 45.0% of the market's share went to the food and beverage industry, which was the largest application segment. It is anticipated that this trend would persist in the near future.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/158



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Green Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

The global green packaging market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift for products related to green packaging due to rising health awareness among consumers coupled with rising disposable incomes. Secondly, increasing environmental concerns and stringent rules and regulation is projected to bolster the demand for green packaging within the forecast period. However, lack of information about green packaging and its benefits is a major restraint that is likely to hinder the demand of the market.

Nonetheless, environmental issues are expected to offer new avenues to the major manufacturers of global green packaging market over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global green packaging market has witnessed a slight decline in the sales for short term due to the lockdown enforcement introduced by governments in order to contain COVID spreading. The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the production resulting in a disruption across the whole supply chain. However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential and theirs a surge in demand. The market would remain bullish in upcoming year.

The significant decrease in the global green packaging market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/green-packaging-market



Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global green packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global green packaging market include;

Amcor

Berry Plastics

BASF

DuPont

Printpack

Innovia Films Ltd

Bemis Company

Tetra Laval

Ball Corporation

Green Packaging Market: Segmentation

Reusable packaging, recycled content packaging, and degradable packaging are the major types of global green packaging market. Among all these, recycled content packaging dominated the global green packaging market in 2015. It accounted for significant share of the total market. In addition, reusable packaging was the second largest type of green packaging in the same. Further, it is also expected to have remarkable growth over the years to come owing to the government regulations coupled with rapidly growing demand for bio-plastic packaging. Moreover, the degradable packaging is also projected to have moderate growth in coming years.

The major applications of global green packaging are personal care, food and beverages, healthcare and other applications. The food and beverages held as leading application segment of the market in 2015. It accounted for more than 45.0% shares of the entire market and further it is expected to continue this trend in near future. This growth is attributed to the robust demand for eco-friendly packaging coupled with stringent government regulations. Moreover, healthcare and personal care are expected to have exponential growth during coming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/green-packaging-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Green Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Green Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Green Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Green Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Green Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 191.4 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 330.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Amcor, Berry Plastics, BASF, DuPont, Printpack, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval and Ball Corporation amongst others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application , By Process, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Green Packaging Market By Type (Reusable Packaging, Recycled Content Packaging, And Degradable Packaging), By Application (Personal Care, Food And Beverage, And Healthcare): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



The global Green Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Types

Reusable packaging

Recycled Content Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By Applications

Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Green Packaging Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/green-packaging-market



Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Virgin Paper Packaging Market By Form (Rigid Forms And Semi-Rigid Forms), By Product Type (Fully-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Sack Kraft Paper, Speedex & High Performance, And Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper), By Application (Special Protective Coating, Food Industry, Industrial & Building Material, PE (Polyethylene) Coating, And Animal & Pet Food), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virgin-paper-packaging-market



Thermocol Packaging Market By Industry (Marine Industry, Agriculture Industry, Construction Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electronics Industry, And Others), By Type (Thermocol Blocks, Thermocol Sheets, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thermocol-packaging-market



Paper Bags Packaging Market By Product Type (Flat Bottom Bags And Multiwall Bags), By Material Type (White Kraft And Brown Kraft), By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paper-bags-packaging-market



Twist Wrap Packaging Market By Raw Material (Plastics, Polyethylene, Cellophane, Wax Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Aluminum, And Others), By Application (Confectionery Packaging, Chocolate Bars, Candy, Jelly, Gift Wraps, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/twist-wrap-packaging-market



Insulated Packaging Market By Material (Corrugated Cardboards, Metal, Glass, Plastic And Others), By Type (Rigid, Flexible, And Semi-Rigid), By Application (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insulated-packaging-market



Smart Packaging Market By Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging), By Material (Solid, Liquid), By End User (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-packaging-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

