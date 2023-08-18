EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Size Expected To Reach $304 Billion By 2027

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the edtech and smart classroom market. As per TBRC’s edtech and smart classroom market forecast, the edtech and smart classroom market size is predicted to reach a value of $304.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.9%through the forecast period.

The growing investment in eLearning and EdTech is driving the growth of edtech and smart classrooms market going forward. North Americais expected to hold the largest edtech and smart classroom market share. Majoredtech and smart classroom market leadersinclude2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Dell EMC, Discovery Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Instructure Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Smart Technologies ULC, Educomp Components.

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segments

1) By Education System: Learning Management System, Student Information and Administration System, Student Collaboration System, Student Response System, Learning and Gamification, Test Preparation, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Talent Management System

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors

4) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

5) By End-Use: K-12, Higher Education

EdTech (a combination of "education" and "technology") refers to hardware and software designed to enhance teacher-led learning in classrooms and improve students' education outcomes. A smart classroom is an EdTech-upgraded classroom that enhances the teaching and learning process for both the teachers and the students by inculcating technology and virtual means of learning such as audio, video, animations, images, and multimedia. The edtech and smart classroom is used to provide interactive and collaborative way of learning for people.

The Table Of Content For The EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Characteristics

3. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Trends And Strategies

4. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

