Global Document Capture Software Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Document Capture Software Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Document Capture Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the document capture software market research. As per TBRC’s document capture software market forecast, the document capture software market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.13 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.6% through the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based software is expected to propel the document capture software market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest document capture software market share. Major players in the document capture software market include Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., DocStar ECM, Hyland Software Inc., ABBYY, Artsyl Technologies Inc., KnowedgeLake Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kofax Inc., Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Outback Imaging.

Document Capture Software Market Segments

1) By Solution: Multiple-Channel Capture, Cognitive Capture, Mobile Capture, Other Solutions

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Telecom And IT, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Other Industries

Document capture software is specialized software for digitalizing the documentation process and reducing the burden of paper documents and storage-related issues. The software combines importing, scanning, and integration capabilities to digitize all the documents in a single location so that they are easily accessible. The document capture software is used to capture incoming documents and store them in a central digital repository.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Document Capture Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Document Capture Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Document Capture Software Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

