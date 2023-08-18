Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource center to assist residents after flooding

Jefferson City, MO - Consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will be on-site at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Bollinger County, Missouri, to answer insurance questions and assist residents impacted by recent flooding on August 21.

DCI’s consumer specialists assist residents with understanding their insurance policies, including the process of filing a claim, and provide insurance company contact information. The specialists will be at the Bollinger County Health Center at 107 RT-51 in Marble Hill on Monday, August 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We have partnered with our emergency human service organizations and other state and local agencies to offer our insurance expertise and assistance to those who have been impacted by the recent flooding,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “Our team is here to help you review insurance policies, answer questions about what is covered, and assist with claims if needed.”

For any insurance questions, Missouri consumers can also call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers. Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit 211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.