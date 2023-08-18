Physiotherapy Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $24.5 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the physiotherapy equipment industry is poised for a transformative evolution, driven by technological advancements and innovative approaches. With the integration of AI and IoT technologies, physiotherapy equipment will become increasingly intelligent, offering personalized treatment plans based on real-time patient data and progress tracking. Miniaturization and portability will enable patients to engage in therapy sessions remotely, fostering greater accessibility and adherence to treatment regimens. Virtual reality and augmented reality applications will enhance engagement and motivation during rehabilitation exercises, making the process more interactive and enjoyable. Additionally, sustainable and eco-friendly materials will gain prominence, aligning with the growing focus on environmental responsibility. As these trends converge, the physiotherapy equipment industry is set to redefine the way rehabilitation is approached, making it more effective, patient-centric, and adaptable to the diverse needs of individuals.

Physiotherapy Equipment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $18.4 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $24.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $18.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $24.5 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising technological advancements Key Market Drivers Growing demand for rehabilitative care

Physiotherapy Equipment market major players covered in the report, such as:

Colfax Corp. (US)

BTL Industries (UK)

Performance Health (US)

ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands)

Dynatronics Corporation (US)

Mectronic Medicale (Italy)

EMS Physio Ltd. (UK)

Whitehall Manufacturing (US)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany)

Zynex Inc, (US)

Richmar (US)

Life Care Systems (India)

Storz Medical AG (Germany)

Mettler Electronics Corp (US)

Algeos (UK)

Gymna (Belgium)

Astar (Poland)

HMS Medical Systems (India)

Embitron s.r.o (Czech Republic)

Proxomed (Germany)

Tecnobody (Italy)

Johari Digitals (India)

Power Medic (Denmark)

CoolSystems Inc. (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the physiotherapy equipment market based on product, application, end user at regional/country and global level.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

Equipment Electrotherapy equipment Ultrasound equipment Exercise therapy equipment Heat therapy equipment Cryotherapy equipment Combination therapy equipment Continuous passive motion therapy equipment Shockwave therapy equipment Laser therapy equipment Magnetic pressure therapy equipment Traction therapy Other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy)

Accessories Physiotherapy Furniture’s Other Accessories (physiotherapy tapes, bandages, braces, and support equipment)



Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Pediatric Applications

Gynecological Applications

Other Applications

Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End User

Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Physician Offices

Other End Users

Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by region

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Physiotherapy Equipment market include:

Healthcare Professionals: Physiotherapists, rehabilitation specialists, orthopedic doctors, and other healthcare providers who utilize these tools in patient treatment.

Medical Device Manufacturers and Suppliers: Companies responsible for designing, producing, and distributing physiotherapy equipment to meet clinical needs.

Patients: Individuals undergoing rehabilitation and therapy who directly benefit from the effectiveness and advancements in physiotherapy equipment.

Regulatory Authorities and Government Bodies: Organizations responsible for setting safety standards, regulations, and overseeing the proper use of physiotherapy equipment in healthcare settings.

Research Institutions and Academia: Institutions conducting studies, clinical trials, and research to validate the efficacy of new equipment and techniques, driving innovation.

Health Insurance Companies: Entities that may influence reimbursement policies and coverage for patients seeking physiotherapy services, based on equipment adoption and treatment outcomes.

Industry Associations and Advocacy Groups: Organizations that shape the market landscape, promote best practices, and advocate for the interests of professionals and patients in the physiotherapy field.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Colfax Corp (US), announced the renewal of the partnership with Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS, US), that allowed the company to endorse and recommend its products to certified athletic trainers.

In January 2022, BTL Industries (UK) acquired Schepp MedTech (US). This acquisition was carried out for robots to enhance BTL's already very complex physiotherapy product portfolio.

In January 2022, Zynex, Inc. (US) announced the launch of Post-operative and OA (Osteoarthritis) knee braces. The Knee braces can limit the wear and tear on the affected joint, enabling inflammation to settle and reduce pain/degeneration of the affected knee joint and thereby delaying or minimizing the need for surgery.

In January 2021, Dynatronic Corporation (US) launched a new bariatric stand-in table with a motorized patient lift and an H-brace treatment table.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

Which are the top industry players in the physiotherapy equipment market?

The physiotherapy equipment market is dominated by few globally established players such as Colfax Corp. (US), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), and Zynex, Inc. (US).

Which type of products have been included in the physiotherapy equipment market report?

This report contains the physiotherapy equipment and accessories. The equipment includes:

Electrotherapy equipment

Ultrasound equipment

Exercise therapy equipment

Heat therapy equipment

Cryotherapy equipment

Combination therapy equipment

Continuous passive motion therapy equipment

Shockwave therapy equipment

Laser therapy equipment

Magnetic pressure therapy equipment

Traction therapy

Other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy)

Which geographical region is dominating in the physiotherapy equipment market?

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to an increasing geriatric population and rising demand for rehabilitation and physiotherapies.

Which type of physiotherapy equipment is the leading the physiotherapy equipment market?

Based on Product, the electrotherapy equipment dominates the market owing to their increasing use in treatment musculoskeletal disorders.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the physiotherapy equipment market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall physiotherapy equipment market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 in terms of key developments, product portfolios, and recent financials

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and expansions in the physiotherapy equipment market

