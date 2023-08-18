Global Edge Data Center Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the edge data center market. As per TBRC’s edge data center global market forecast, the edge data center market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.44 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.3% through the forecast period.
Rising internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to propel the growth of the edge data center market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest edge data center market share. Major players in the edge data center market include 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. PLC., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge., Panduit Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation.
Edge Data Center Market Segments
1) By Component: Solution, Service
2) By Product Type: General construction, Power management systems, Cooling systems, Security solutions, Racks, Other Product Types
3) By Data Center Size: Micro Data Centers, Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Center, Other Data Center Sizes
4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and IT, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, Other Applications
Edge data centers are smaller data centers with more efficient architectures that extend the network's edge to give cloud computing capabilities and cached streaming content to local-end users by moving and processing data. Due to edge latching, edge data centers are generally employed in the IT infrastructure and communication sectors and are located closer to local end-users to provide speedier services with minimal latency. Edge data center is used to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to users.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Edge Data Center Market Trends And Strategies
4. Edge Data Center Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Edge Data Center Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
