Global Olanzapine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Olanzapine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the olanzapine market research. As per TBRC’s olanzapine market forecast, the olanzapine market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.83 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.67% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of emotional illness and mental troubles is expected to propel the growth of the olanzapine market. North America is expected to hold the largest olanzapine market share. Major players in the olanzapine market include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Torrent Group, Apotex Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Alkermes.

Olanzapine Market Segments

1) By Therapy Type: Monotherapy, Combinational Therapy

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Application: Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Olanzapine is an atypical antipsychotic medication that is used to treat various mental disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression associated with bipolar disorder. It works by modulating the effects of certain chemicals in the brain, particularly dopamine and serotonin.

