Water Soluble Films Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68%, to surpass US$677 million by 2028
The water-soluble films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68%, increasing from US$492.090 million in 2021 to US$677.819 million by 2028.
The shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging is driving the Water-Soluble Films Market toward a US$677.819 million valuation by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the water-soluble films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$677.819 million by 2028. A prime factor driving the Water-Soluble Films Market growth is the shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The water-soluble films market is a fast-growing segment of the packaging industry, distinguished by films that dissolve and disintegrate when exposed to water. These unique films have a wide range of uses, including single-use packaging, agricultural solutions, and personal care items. The growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, as well as the convenience and efficiency given by water-soluble films in many sectors, are driving market expansion. Water-soluble films are in high demand as environmental concerns and customer preferences continue to affect packaging practices, revolutionizing packaging, and product delivery systems. Due to a convergence of compelling growth factors that correspond with increasing consumer preferences and sustainability trends, the Water-Soluble Films Market is positioned for considerable development.
Increasing sustainability and environment-friendly water-soluble film adoption is being pushed forward via initiatives. As environmental concerns grow, companies are looking for alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Water-soluble films are a biodegradable and environmentally friendly choice that supports sustainability aims. The transition to eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging is a critical driver. Water-soluble films derived from PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) and other biopolymers help to reduce plastic waste and encourage circular economy practices. The growing need for single-dose packaging solutions, particularly in detergents, cleaning agents, and medicines drives market expansion. Water-soluble films offer simple and sanitary packing by eliminating the need for extra handling and measuring.
Water-soluble film demand is increasing as agriculture and agrochemical applications expand. Water-soluble films make precise and regulated fertilizer and pesticide dosing possible, decreasing environmental impact and optimizing resource utilization. Water-soluble films' convenience and enhanced product dissolution appeal to consumers looking for hassle-free and efficient solutions. These videos disintegrate swiftly and completely, which improves the user experience. Water-soluble film technology advancements, such as faster dissolve rates and increased film strength, contribute to greater usage. R&D initiatives are propelling innovation and broadening the spectrum of viable applications. Consumer preference for green packaging alternatives is increasing, which impacts purchase decisions.
Water-soluble films appeal to ecologically aware customers, fuelling market demand. Cortec, for example, introduced EcoSol in August 2022, which is a polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) heat-sealable film that can be shaped into pouches or bags for a variety of applications. The primary benefit of EcoSol packaging is that it provides customers with a simple, convenient way to add a number of potential contents to water. Opportunities in hygiene and personal care products, such as wipes and liners, contribute to the market growth. In these industries, water-soluble films provide practical and sanitary alternatives. Collaborations and partnerships for R&D help to expedite innovation and broaden product offerings. Manufacturers, researchers, and organizations collaborate to enhance water-soluble film technology, offering up new business opportunities.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-soluble-films-market
The water-soluble films market has been categorized based on type, application, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into cold water-soluble films, and hot water-soluble films. Application is further classified into laundry bags, detergent, agrochemical packaging, food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and others.
By region, Europe is a market leader in water-soluble films, owing to its strong emphasis on sustainability, tough environmental legislation, and increased acceptance of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Water-soluble films are in high demand in European countries, notably Germany, France, and the Nordic area, in sectors such as detergents, agriculture, medicines, and food packaging. The region's proactive strategy to minimize plastic waste and develop circular economy practices is consistent with market eco-conscious tendencies. Collaborations between manufacturers, research institutes, and government organizations also contribute to Europe's leadership in water-soluble film technology and applications.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the water-soluble films market that have been covered include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aicello Corporation, Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp, Arrow GreenTech Ltd., AMC (UK) Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd, Cortec Corporation, Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd., and MSD Corporation among other significant market players.
The water-soluble films market analytics report segments the market as follows:
• By Type
o Cold water-soluble films
o Hot water-soluble films
• By Application
o Laundry bags
o Detergent
o Agrochemical packaging
o Food packaging
o Pharmaceuticals
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
• Others
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Shrink Films Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/shrink-films-market
• Lidding Films Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lidding-films-market
• Medical Packaging Films Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-packaging-films-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn