STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

  • All-time record Net Income of $27.3 million for the 2023 six-month period corresponding to an EPS of $0.71. Strong profitability continued for the second quarter with Net Income of $10.5 million for the 2023 three-month period corresponding to an EPS of $0.27.
  • About 80% of fleet days are secured on period charters for the remainder of 2023, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating approximately $90 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues.
  • Concluded the previously announced sale of the Eco Czar, the Eco Nemesis, the Eco Texiana and the Eco Enigma. All four vessels were sold at a profit, two were delivered during Q2 23’ and two during Q3 23’.
  • Entered into an agreement to sell two more vessels, the Eco Dream and Eco Green with forward delivery in January 2024.
  • Initiated a share repurchase program of up to $15 million. As of the date of this release, 1.1 million shares had been repurchased.
  • Massively reduced debt by $104.9 million from $245.4 million as of March 31, 2023, net of deferred finance charges, to $140.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Revenues at $36.7 million for Q2 23’ despite having reduced the number of vessels in the fleet from 34 vessels at the end of Q2 22’ to 29 vessels at the end of Q2 23’.

_______________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Second Quarter 2023 Results:

  • Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $36.7 million compared to revenues of $39.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 while the fleet over the corresponding periods was reduced from 34 vessels at the end of Q2 2022 to 29 vessels at the end of Q2 2023 with the vessels remaining in the fleet seeing a rise in revenues due to better market conditions.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $3.5 million and $13.4 million, respectively, compared to $4.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The $1.1 million decrease in voyage expenses was the result of lower port expenses and bunker prices.
  • Drydocking costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $1.5 million and $0.2 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the second quarter of 2023 mainly relate to the completed drydocking of two of the larger handysize vessels in the fleet, compared to only the drydocking preparation of three smaller vessels in the same period of last year.
  • Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $6.0 million and $7.0 million, respectively, as the number of our vessels declined.
  • Impairment loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.8 million compared to nil for the same period of last year, which related to two vessels for which the Company had entered into separate agreements to sell them to third parties.
  • Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, were $2.5 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The $0.3 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the reduction in debt outstanding despite increases in Libor rates as well as profits from closing of swap positions due to debt prepayments.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $1.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The $0.2 million decrease was due to the decrease in the number of joint venture vessels from 7 to 5.
  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $10.5 million, compared to net income of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 38.1 million and 37.9 million, respectively.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $0.27 compared to earnings per share of $0.32 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was $10.7 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.28 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to Adjusted net income of $11.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.30 for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $18.1 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.
  • An average of 30.5 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 34.6 vessels for the same period of 2022.

Six Months 2023 Results:

  • Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $74.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 0.5%, compared to revenues of $75.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to reduction in the fleet size.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $7.5 million and $27.9 million, respectively, compared to $8.9 million and $26.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $1.4 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the decrease in spot days and the lower prevailing bunker prices. The $1.7 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses despite the reduction in fleet size was primarily the result of cost overruns in certain cost categories like spares and crew and was more pronounced during the Q1 23’ and less so during Q2 23’.
  • Drydocking costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $2.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 mainly related to the completed drydocking of three of the larger handysize vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of one smaller vessel and to the drydocking preparation of three smaller vessels.
  • Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $12.6 million, a $1.5 million decrease from $14.1 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.
  • Impairment loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.8 million relating to two vessels, for which the Company has entered into separate agreements to sell them to third parties.
    Impairment loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.5 million relating to one vessel, for which the Company had entered into an agreement to sell and subsequently delivered to its new owner.
  • Gain on sale of vessels for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.9 million, which was primarily due to the sale of two of the Company’s vessels.
  • Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $5.1 million and $5.1 million respectively. Despite increases in interest rates during that period interest rate costs remained flat mainly due to the decrease of our indebtedness.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $10.5 million and a gain of $3.6 million, respectively. The $6.9 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to a gain on sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures.
  • As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $27.3 million, compared to a net income of $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 38.1 million and 37.9 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $0.71 compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.52 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was $28.0 million, or $0.73 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $20.0 million, or $0.53 per share, for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $43.1 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.
  • An average of 31.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 35.5 vessels for the same period of 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) amounted to $55.2 million and total debt amounted to $140.5 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):  

·  A six months time charter for its 2011 built LPG carrier Gas Cerberus, until Dec 2023.

·  A six months time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Green, until Dec 2023.

As of August 2023, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $90 million.

For the remainder of the year 2023, the Company has about 80% of fleet days secured under period contracts, with contracted revenues of approximately $43 million.

During Q2 23’, the previously announced sale of Eco Texiana and Eco Enigma was concluded, resulting in a profit of $2.9 million from the sale, while during the current quarter the Eco Czar and Eco Nemesis were also delivered to their new owners and the profits will be reflected in Q3 23’.

The Company also announced the sale of two vessels, the 2015 built Eco Dream and Eco Green to third parties. The vessels were sold with forward deliveries as they are currently on charters, and the sales are expected to be concluded in January 2024. The Company recognized an impairment loss of $2.8 million, while the sale proceeds will be reflected in the cashflow results at the time of delivery. Both vessels are unencumbered.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

We continued operating in a firm market that underpinned yet another quarter of high profitability. So far for the first six months of 2023 we have reported the strongest performance on record, with an EPS of $0.71. During the second quarter we further divested assets in a rising market and will continue to diversify the fleet with the timely addition of bigger sized vessels. We were also highly focused on reducing debt, repaying $105 million during the quarter alone, thus greatly reducing our interest rate expenses. At the same time our Board authorised us to repurchase shares, which we started doing late in the previous quarter. Up to now we have repurchased over 1 million common shares and will continue. We are in the fortunate position where we can deleverage, diversify, repurchase stock and maintain strong liquidity concurrently. Despite any seasonal fluctuations the market remains relatively firm and we expect an upturn in the winter months that are approaching. We remain positive for the medium-term outlook of the LPG shipping market.

Conference Call details:

On August 18, 2023 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI05865c475c6741a6b32fe9d9e6b9ab20

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

SteatlhGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. SteatlhGas Inc. has a fleet of 32 LPG carriers, including five Joint Venture vessels in the water, and three 40,000 cbm newbuilding Medium Gas Carriers (one owned through Joint Venture) to be delivered by the end of Q1 2024. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 397,747 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”
Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include any lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

  FLEET DATA Q2 2022 Q2 2023 6M 2022 6M 2023  
  Average number of vessels (1) 34.6 30.5 35.5 31.4  
  Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 34 29 34 29  
  Total calendar days for fleet (2) 3,147 2,774 6,431 5,677  
  Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,142 2,725 6,392 5,596  
  Fleet utilization (4) 99.8% 98.2% 99.4% 98.6%  
  Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,778 2,361 5,629 4,986  
  Total spot market days for fleet (6) 364 364 763 610  
  Fleet operational utilization (7) 96.9% 95.6% 94.8% 96.4%  

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss/gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and loss/gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.


(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares) 		Second Quarter Ended
June 30th,		 Six Months Periods Ended
June 30th,
  2022   2023   2022   2023  
Net Income - Adjusted Net Income        
Net income 12,218,614   10,490,976   19,818,867   27,307,167  
Less gain on derivatives (1,049,015)   (358,422)   (1,065,802)   (296,108)  
(Less)/Plus swap interest (paid)/received (81,581)   195,969   (81,581)   389,287  
(Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net (569)   (2,949,339)   408,637   (2,925,985)  
Plus impairment loss --   2,759,554   529,532   2,816,873  
Plus share based compensation 188,722   552,932   439,731   728,501  
Adjusted Net Income 11,276,171   10,691,670   20,049,384   28,019,735  
         
Net income - EBITDA        
Net income 12,218,614   10,490,976   19,818,867   27,307,167  
Plus interest and finance costs 2,757,529   2,508,108   5,119,033   5,130,794  
Less interest income (63,488)   (884,209)   (71,378)   (1,925,153)  
Plus depreciation 7,031,345   6,013,651   14,052,128   12,592,017  
EBITDA 21,944,000   18,128,526   38,918,650   43,104,825  
         


Net income - Adjusted EBITDA 		       
Net income 12,218,614   10,490,976   19,818,867   27,307,167  
Less gain on derivatives (1,049,015)   (358,422)   (1,065,802)   (296,108)  
(Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net (569)   (2,949,339)   408,637   (2,925,985)  
Plus impairment loss --   2,759,554   529,532   2,816,873  
Plus share based compensation 188,722   552,932   439,731   728,501  
Plus interest and finance costs 2,757,529   2,508,108   5,119,033   5,130,794  
Less interest income (63,488)   (884,209)   (71,378)   (1,925,153)  
Plus depreciation 7,031,345   6,013,651   14,052,128   12,592,017  
Adjusted EBITDA 21,083,138   18,133,251   39,230,748   43,428,106  
         
EPS - Adjusted EPS        
Net income 12,218,614   10,490,976   19,818,867   27,307,167  
Adjusted net income 11,276,171   10,691,670   20,049,384   28,019,735  
Weighted average number of shares 37,924,542   38,096,414   37,891,672   38,063,544  
EPS - Basic 0.32   0.27   0.52   0.71  
Adjusted EPS 0.30   0.28   0.53   0.73  
                 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

          Quarters Ended June 30, Six Month Periods Ended June 30,
          2022   2023   2022   2023  
               
Revenues              
  Revenues     39,274,984   36,672,505   75,146,105   74,734,675  
                 
Expenses              
  Voyage expenses     4,161,806   3,081,142   7,953,019   6,599,833  
  Voyage expenses - related party   483,503   453,270   923,517   926,952  
  Vessels' operating expenses   13,056,966   13,124,829   25,698,196   27,413,610  
  Vessels' operating expenses - related party 278,000   246,500   514,950   504,000  
  Drydocking costs     193,090   1,461,559   576,625   2,551,601  
  Management fees - related party   1,287,765   1,176,881   2,572,685   2,411,001  
  General and administrative expenses   826,380   1,211,471   1,767,911   2,020,400  
  Depreciation     7,031,345   6,013,651   14,052,128   12,592,017  
  Impairment loss     --   2,759,554   529,532   2,816,873  
  Net (gain)/loss on sale of vessels   (569)   (2,949,339)   408,637   (2,925,985)  
Total expenses     27,318,286   26,579,518   54,997,200   54,910,302  
                 
Income from operations     11,956,698   10,092,987   20,148,905   19,824,373  
                 
Other (expenses)/income            
  Interest and finance costs   (2,757,529)   (2,508,108)   (5,119,033)   (5,130,794)  
  Gain on derivatives     1,049,015   358,422   1,065,802   296,108  
  Interest income 63,488   884,209   71,378   1,925,153  
  Foreign exchange gain/(loss)     12,688   (28,673)   44,705   (132,999)  
Other expenses, net     (1,632,338)   (1,294,150)   (3,937,148)   (3,042,532)  
                 
Income before equity in earnings of investees 10,324,360   8,798,837   16,211,757   16,781,841  
Equity earnings in joint ventures   1,894,254   1,692,139   3,607,110   10,525,326  
Net Income     12,218,614   10,490,976   19,818,867   27,307,167  
                 
Earnings per share            
- Basic     0.32   0.27   0.52   0.71  
- Diluted     0.32   0.27   0.52   0.71  
                 
Weighted average number of shares          
- Basic     37,924,542   38,096,414   37,891,672   38,063,544  
- Diluted     37,924,542   38,114,257   37,891,672   38,072,466  
 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

            December 31, June 30,
            2022   2023  
               
Assets            
Current assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents     55,770,823   48,105,094  
  Short term investments       26,500,000   --  
  Trade and other receivables     4,630,536   4,327,270  
  Other current assets       270,514   178,070  
  Claims receivable       182,141   55,475  
  Inventories       3,064,011   2,190,731  
  Advances and prepayments     681,413   2,212,508  
  Restricted cash       2,519,601   866,942  
  Assets held for sale       11,107,182   63,163,308  
Total current assets       104,726,221   121,099,398  
               
Non current assets          
  Advances for vessel acquisitions     23,400,000   23,400,000  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets     --   147,872  
  Vessels, net       628,478,453   515,411,960  
  Other receivables       162,872   115,953  
  Restricted cash       10,864,520   6,201,735  
  Investments in joint ventures     46,632,720   37,880,047  
  Deferred finance charges   165,666   936,833  
  Fair value of derivatives       7,102,855   2,691,625  
Total non current assets       716,807,086   586,786,025  
Total assets         821,533,307   707,885,423  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities          
  Payable to related parties     2,476,663   5,940,749  
  Trade accounts payable     11,838,243   11,518,132  
  Accrued and other liabilities       6,923,992   4,508,182  
  Operating lease liabilities     --   97,198  
  Deferred income       5,234,978   3,940,460  
  Current portion of long-term debt     30,083,806   16,596,302  
  Current portion of long-term debt associated with vessel held for sale   --   8,629,146  
Total current liabilities       56,557,682   51,230,169  
               
Non current liabilities          
  Operating lease liabilities     --   50,674  
  Deferred income       21,451   108,818  
  Long-term debt       247,028,823   115,272,799  
Total non current liabilities     247,050,274   115,432,291  
Total liabilities       303,607,956   166,662,460  
               
Commitments and contingencies     --   --  
               
Stockholders' equity          
  Capital stock       435,274   442,604  
  Treasury stock       (25,373,380)   (26,012,355)  
  Additional paid-in capital     443,620,122   444,341,293  
  Retained earnings       94,056,852   121,364,019  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,186,483   1,087,402  
Total stockholders' equity       517,925,351   541,222,963  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity     821,533,307   707,885,423  
 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

            Six Month Periods Ended June 30,
            2022   2023  
             
Cash flows from operating activities        
  Net income for the period     19,818,867   27,307,167  
               
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by operating activities:        
  Depreciation       14,052,128   12,592,017  
  Amortization of deferred finance charges   537,936   1,138,934  
  Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   43,229   52,226  
  Share based compensation     439,731   728,501  
  Change in fair value of derivatives     (1,147,383)   312,149  
  Equity earnings in joint ventures     (3,607,110)   (10,525,326)  
  Dividends received from joint ventures     1,020,000   14,589,215  
  Impairment loss       529,532   2,816,873  
  Loss/(Gain) on sale of vessels     408,637   (2,925,985)  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
  (Increase)/decrease in          
  Trade and other receivables     (828,992)   350,185  
  Other current assets       79,873   92,444  
  Claims receivable       (500,249)   --  
  Inventories       (1,295,545)   1,073,527  
  Changes in operating lease liabilities     (43,229)   (52,226)  
  Advances and prepayments     (1,379,236)   (1,531,095)  
  Increase/(decrease) in          
  Balances with related parties     611,148   3,461,488  
  Trade accounts payable     740,512   (248,382)  
  Accrued liabilities       2,282,746   (1,271,144)  
  Deferred income       (1,775,859)   (1,207,151)  
Net cash provided by operating activities     29,986,736   46,753,417  
               
Cash flows from investing activities        
  Insurance proceeds       206,787   126,666  
  Proceeds from sale of vessels, net     23,887,379   47,187,215  
  Acquisition of vessels       (447,713)   (71,729)  
  Maturity of short term investments     --   26,500,000  
  Return of investments from joint ventures   --   4,688,785  
Net cash provided by investing activities     23,646,453   78,430,937  
               
Cash flows from financing activities        
  Stock repurchase       --   (638,975)  
  Deferred finance charges paid     (534,600)   (775,833)  
  Advances from joint ventures     1,655,684   2,698  
  Advances to joint ventures     (1,450,334)   (100)  
  Loan repayments       (68,176,450)   (137,753,317)  
  Proceeds from long-term debt     59,400,000   --  
Net cash used in financing activities     (9,105,700)   (139,165,527)  
               
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   44,527,489   (13,981,173)  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year   45,700,537   69,154,944  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   90,228,026   55,173,771  
Cash breakdown          
  Cash and cash equivalents     77,874,497   48,105,094  
  Restricted cash, current     2,187,385   866,942  
  Restricted cash, non current     10,166,144   6,201,735  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 90,228,026   55,173,771  

