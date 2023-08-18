NA's Standing Committee session focuses on supervision of socio-economic recovery programme

VIETNAM, August 18 - HÀ NỘI — The 25th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee commenced on Friday, with the primary agenda focusing on the scope and efficiency of the forthcoming monitoring process on the NA’s resolution on fiscal and monetary policies designed to bolster the socio-economic recovery and development programmes.

The session also addressed National Assembly resolutions related to pivotal national projects, namely Long Thành Airport Project; the eastern part of the North-South Expressway Project; Ring Road No.4 Project in Hà Nội; Hồ Chí Minh City Ring Road No.3 Project; Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway Project Phase 1; Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway Project Phase 1; and Châu Đốc – Cần Thơ – Sóc Trăng Expressway Project Phase 1.

Chairman of the NA’s Finance and State Budget Committee Lê Quang Mạnh said directives have been delivered to the supervision delegation’s deputies and representatives of the Committee on Economics regarding assigned tasks. The directives also include opinions on the detailed programme, outlining reports, specific duties to members of the monitoring team and personnel for the supervisory delegation.

National Assembly Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định stated that the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee have generally reached a consensus and expressed their commendation for the meticulous groundwork invested in drafting the supervision delegation's plan and Outline of the report. Concurrently, there is a proposition to align the People's Council appropriately to ensure coherence with the National Assembly's Resolution No. 94/2023/QH15 concerning the formation of the supervision team.

During the session, participants suggested that within the stipulated monitoring scope, a judicious identification of focal points is essential. This strategic delineation aims to prevent diffusion and optimise the efficiency and punctuality of the monitoring process, leading to informed reporting to the legislative body.

Additionally, some participants said that both the provincial and municipal People's Councils play dual roles in supervising and being supervised. As a result, it is imperative to include both aspects in the reporting process.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải recommended that the Supervisory Delegation persist in assimilating and incorporating the perspectives shared by the National Assembly Standing Committee. He urged the delegation to finalise the plan, the report's outline, and the comprehensive monitoring dossier. Simultaneously, he underscored the paramount importance of concentrating efforts on a meticulous review and a distinct delineation of the monitoring's ambit and primary objectives.

Concerning the logistics of supervision, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly urged for a judicious allocation of the workforce, ensuring a well-structured, efficient, and non-disruptive approach. This approach should minimally affect the functioning of government ministries, branches, and local administrations. Furthermore, he called for active mobilisation of local People's Councils to collaborate with the National Assembly Delegation in facilitating regional oversight activities. — VNS