HII Names New Chief Growth Officer for Mission Technologies Division

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s Mission Technologies division has hired Ahmed Ayad to serve as chief growth officer.



Reporting to Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division, Ayad is responsible for shaping and implementing the division’s growth strategy and driving compelling solutions to its customers’ most complex national security challenges.

“Ahmed is an industry thought leader with nearly 20 years of experience supporting customers in the defense, federal/civilian and intelligence markets,” Green said. “He has extensive expertise in strategic growth and capture management, and deep knowledge in C5ISR, cyber, intelligent system engineering, IT modernization, cloud migration and data analytics. With Ahmed onboard and our strong momentum, I’m confident Mission Technologies will continue to serve as a growth engine for HII and I look forward to our bright future.”

Ayad recently supported ManTech, where he served as vice president and growth lead for the defense sector since 2019. He previously supported other organizations across the industry in strategic capture and senior growth roles.

Ayad earned a master’s degree in structural engineering at Baghdad University and a master’s degree in international economic development from Southern New Hampshire University.





