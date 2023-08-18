Meeting with management and activists of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 18 - On August 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a sincere meeting in Khorugh with leaders, activists and people's representatives of cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, heartily congratulated the glorious and hospitable residents of the region on the occasion of the historical and fateful holiday of state independence and expressed gratitude for the warm, sincere welcome and support for the constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized: “We declare the 21st century the century of development and progress of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province and are taking all measures for this.”

It should be noted that in honor of the 30th anniversary of state independence, more than 1,000 new facilities and buildings worth 1 billion somoni were put into operation in the cities and districts of the region. In honor of the 35th anniversary of independence, the construction and reconstruction of almost 1,200 other facilities are planned; to date, construction of more than 260 facilities and buildings worth more than 700 million somoni has been completed.

During the period of independence of the country, 12 state investment projects for the total amount of 2.3 billion somoni were implemented for the residents of the region in order to build international roads, more than 200 kilometers of roads, 1 tunnel and 25 bridges have been put into operation. Currently, 5 other projects worth more than 3.2 billion somoni are being implemented in the region, at the same time, two more state investment projects are planned for the construction and reconstruction of roads and bridges in the amount of 2.7 billion somoni.

During the period of independence, in order to develop the socio-economic infrastructure and improve the living standards of the population of the region, 33 state investment projects worth more than three billion somoni were implemented, currently work is underway within the framework of 16 projects totaling 5.5 billion somoni.

In general, more than 23 billion somoni was allocated from all sources of financing to ensure the development of cities and districts of the region during the period of independence. During this period, 5.7 billion somoni were allocated to the socio-economic spheres of the region from the state budget alone.

To improve the welfare of the people and ensure the strategic goals of the country in the cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, 9 programs of local socio-economic development are being implemented, which provide for the implementation of 808 projects worth more than 7 billion somoni.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, leaders and specialists of the region, its cities and districts, relevant ministries and departments of the country to take additional measures to attract internal and external capital to create industrial enterprises.

During the period of independence, with the support of the Government, the energy sector in the country, including in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, has made significant progress. During this period, 24 projects were implemented in the region for a total of 1.6 billion somoni, currently work is underway within the framework of 7 projects for a total of 1.1 billion somoni.

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the "Pamir Energy" Company and the Executive body of state authority of the region were instructed to intensify cooperation with development partners and investors on the creation of small hydroelectric power plants, as well as solar and wind power plants, and take measures to provide the population of the region with 100 percent permanent electricity.

Taking into account the great importance of the issue of protecting the health of the population during the period of independence, as a result of measures taken by the Government of the country, 146 new medical institutions were created in the region.

The heads of law enforcement agencies were instructed, in cooperation with the executive authorities of the region, cities and districts, activists responsible for the field of education, the intelligentsia and parents, to take concrete and decisive measures to prevent any offenses and crimes, to ensure the rule of law.

After the speech of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, representatives of various professions, including veterans and youth - the chief physician of the oncological hospital of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province Jamila Khudoyorova, the director of the State Institution "Center for Olympic Training of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province" Mulkamon Kholdorov and a student of the general secondary education instition No. 22 of Shughnon district, winner of the republican competition "Furughi subhi donoi kitob ast" Safina Immatshoeva expressed gratitude for the achievements of the period of independence and the constant care of the country's leadership and the Government.