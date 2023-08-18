Mitratech’s Chris Rowland Promoted to Global Executive Director of DEIB Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Rowland to Global Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusiveness and Belonging (DEIB) Strategy.



Rowland will play a unique role within the Mitratech HR Compliance business, with focus on both internal DEIB strategies for the global Mitratech business, as well as being a thought leader in the broader marketplace as it pertains to go-to-market and product portfolio strategy. In addition, he will provide his expertise on the evolving landscape of regulatory policy surrounding the Office of the Federal Contract Compliance Program (OFCCP) and how it impacts both Mitratech’s market position and its clients.

In partnership with Mitratech’s Chief People Officer, Rene Barreda, Rowland will create and manage DEI programs for recruitment, promotion, and career pathing as well as monitor results of DEI initiatives. He will participate in the company’s internal DEI Council and be an advocate to promote Mitratech’s mission and HRC solutions.

Prior to Mitratech, Rowland served as Circa’s Director of Commercialization & Strategic Partnerships. He also worked for Manpower Group from 2007 to 2016 where he was their Global Diversity Officer along with roles in recruiting and program management. Milwaukee-based Circa was acquired by Mitratech in April 2023 as part of Mitratech’s continued investment in HR Compliance and Talent Strategy.

According to Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO, this role communicates to both internal and external stakeholders the importance the company has placed on having a culture that supports DEIB. “We don’t view diversity as a ‘check-the-box’ initiative,” Williams said. “As a global company, it is imperative that we embrace diversity and provide learning and development opportunities for our employees, not only to broaden skills and mindsets, but also to create a highly collaborative environment that thrives on innovation and high performance. Chris brings the ideal set of skills, experience, and strategy to be that agent for change.”

“I’m excited to serve as Mitratech’s Global Executive Director of DEIB Strategy. In the ever-changing world of work landscape, being able to navigate and harness the power of difference to help people and teams connect and thrive is a key differentiator for 21st century companies. I’ve always taken a holistic approach to DEIB and believe it is important to utilize data and tie metrics to an organization’s goals. I look forward to bringing my passion and experience to the HRC business to provide additional insight and value while collaborating internally with Mitratech leaders and externally with Mitratech clients,” said Rowland. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to help Mitratech with its mission of building high-performing, diverse teams.”

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

Media Contact

Ashley Estilette, Mitratech

pr@mitratech.com