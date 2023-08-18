The Bentley Bacalar That Inspired Flexjet Aircraft Interiors Featured at Monterey Car Week

On display at Flexjet’s Activation at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering Flexjet Provides Aircraft Owners Access to The Quail and The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet Inc. , a global leader in private aviation, is once again inviting its aircraft Owners to be its guests at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, America’s premier automotive event during Monterey Car Week ’s closing weekend August 18-20, 2023. At The Quail, attendees will get to admire the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar motorcar that inspired the Bacalar Project aircraft interiors of a Flexjet Gulfstream G650 and a Flexjet Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

One of the world’s most cherished automotive events, Monterey Car Week offers views of rare, beautiful or historically important cars, sample drives of the world’s most exceptional automobiles in action and events comprised of those looking to add that next point of pride to their own collection.

“Flexjet Owners are passionately knowledgeable about not only the aircraft in which we fly them but the automobiles they drive,” said Flexjet Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Florian. “Monterey Car Week historically has been the high point of automotive excellence in the United States, and as such has always aligned with our approach to private aviation and the interests of our aircraft Owners. We are delighted to celebrate our 20th year with this event.”

Monterey Car Week Continues a Nationwide Showing of Flexjet’s Bacalar Project

The Bentley Bacalar that Flexjet will have on exhibit is only one of 12 built worldwide and has a 650 HP twin-turbo 12-cylinder engine. It was commissioned by Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci as the impetus for the Bacalar Project.

Using the Bacalar’s provocative exterior and Mulliner-crafted interior as their inspiration, the Flexjet design team outfitted a coordinating Gulfstream G650 large-cabin jet and a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. Both aircraft pay homage to the Bacalar with the same Julep paint scheme added to their livery, and interior features inspired by the car’s linen and Beluga leather outfitting, iconic basketweave stitching and 5,000-year-old river wood veneers.

The matching car, jet and helicopter trio underscores the unparalleled dedication to detail and excellence that defines the LXi Cabin Collection of Red Label by Flexjet.

Monterey Car Week is part of a multicity excursion showcase for the Bentley Bacalar automobile, aircraft and helicopter trio. Among the upcoming stops where at least one vehicle of this impressive trio will be on display include:

Aug: Monterey, Calif. (The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering)

Sept: Newport, RI (Newport International Boat Show)

Oct: Austin, Texas (F1)

Jan: Naples, Fla. (Naples Winter Wine Festival)

Feb: Scottsdale, Ariz.

March: West Palm Beach, Fla. (Palm Beach International Boat Show)

Flexjet Aircraft Owners Continue to Mark Monterey Car Week On Their Calendars

Whether a Flexjet aircraft Owner is looking to add to their collection, admire the latest automotive technology of today or appreciate the past, both the Quail and Concours d’Elegance continue to surprise and delight the most avid or casual enthusiast. These events are among the most popular for Flexjet aircraft Owners.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 18, provides Flexjet Owners with an exclusive opportunity to view private collections of modern and vintage automobiles in an opulent lawn party setting with a view of the nearby Santa Lucia mountains at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club.

At the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 20, Flexjet will host an exclusive hospitality event for its Owners on a patio overlooking the 18th fairway of the renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links, considered one of the world’s most beautiful courses. First held in 1950, the Concours d’Elegance displays on that fairway many of history’s preeminent cars, some of them viewable only at this traditional venue for classic automobiles.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet. Flexjet is the first fractional provider of the Praetor 500. The full fleet is comprised of the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

