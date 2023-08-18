CMUV Bancorp Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

EL CENTRO, CA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank (CMUV), has approved a $0.10 3rd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.



