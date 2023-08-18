The Dairy Alternatives Industry: A Growing Opportunity for Investors

The dairy alternatives market is constantly evolving, and new trends are constantly emerging. These trends are driven by several factors, including growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, a growing number of vegans and lactose-intolerant consumers, as well as the growing demand for sustainable food options.

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dairy alternatives industry is booming. The global dairy alternatives market size was valued at USD 27.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is being driven by several factors, including:

The growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets. Dairy alternatives are often seen as being healthier than dairy products, as they are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol. They are also a good source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients.

The increasing number of lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers. Lactose intolerance is a condition in which the body cannot digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products. Vegans do not consume any animal products, including dairy.

The growing demand for sustainable food options. Dairy production is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Dairy alternatives are seen as a more sustainable way to consume dairy products.

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 27.3 billion Projected Market Size USD 44.8 billion Growth Rate 10.4% Base year considered 2021 ­­­­ Forecast period 2022-2027

Dairy alternatives are divided into four segments: source, application, distribution channel, and region. A further division of the source segment is based on the type of source, including soy, almond, coconut, oat, rice, hemp, and others. In the application segment, you will find milk, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, creamers, and others. In the distribution channel segment, supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, and online retailers all play a role.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for dairy alternatives followed by North America and Europe. A growing population and growing awareness of plant-based diet's health benefits are factors contributing to this increase.

There are several opportunities for investors in the dairy alternatives industry. These include:

Investing in start-up companies that are developing new and innovative dairy alternatives. There are a few start-ups that are developing new and innovative dairy alternatives, such as milk made from pea protein or cashews. These companies have the potential to disrupt the traditional dairy industry.

Investing in established companies that are expanding their product offerings in the dairy alternatives market. Several established companies, such as Danone and Oatly, are expanding their product offerings in the dairy alternatives market. These companies have the resources and distribution channels to reach many consumers.

Investing in dairy alternative ETFs. There are several ETFs that invest in the dairy alternatives market. These ETFs provide a diversified way to invest in the industry.

The dairy alternatives industry is a growing and dynamic market. Investors who are looking for opportunities in the food and beverage industry should consider investing in this sector.

Here are some additional thoughts on the future of the dairy alternatives market:

The market is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.

The market is becoming increasingly fragmented, with a growing number of new entrants.

There is a growing demand for dairy alternatives that are high in protein and other nutrients.

The market is becoming more innovative, with new products being developed all the time.

The dairy alternatives market is constantly evolving, with new trends emerging all the time. Here are some of the latest trends in the industry:

The rise of plant-based milks made from novel ingredients. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in plant-based milks made from ingredients such as pea protein , hemp hearts, and cashews. These milks offer a variety of health benefits and appeal to consumers who are looking for more unique and flavourful options.

, hemp hearts, and cashews. These milks offer a variety of health benefits and appeal to consumers who are looking for more unique and flavourful options. The increasing popularity of dairy-free yogurt and cheese. Dairy-free yogurt and cheese are becoming increasingly popular, as consumers are looking for plant-based alternatives to these popular dairy products. There are now a wide variety of dairy-free yogurt and cheese options available on the market, from those that closely resemble traditional dairy products to those that offer unique flavors and textures.

are becoming increasingly popular, as consumers are looking for plant-based alternatives to these popular dairy products. There are now a wide variety of dairy-free yogurt and cheese options available on the market, from those that closely resemble traditional dairy products to those that offer unique flavors and textures. The development of more sustainable dairy alternatives. As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of dairy production, there is a growing demand for more sustainable dairy alternatives. Some companies are developing dairy alternatives that are made from ingredients that are grown using less water and land, or that produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

The expansion of dairy alternatives into new product categories. In addition to milk, yogurt, and cheese, dairy alternatives are now being introduced into new product categories, such as ice cream, cream cheese, and butter. This is helping to make dairy alternatives more accessible and appealing to a wider range of consumers.

The growth of the online market for dairy alternatives. The online market is becoming an increasingly important channel for the sale of dairy alternatives. This is due to the growing popularity of online shopping, as well as the fact that online retailers offer a wider variety of dairy alternative products than traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Overall, the dairy alternatives industry is a promising and growing market with a lot of potential for investors. These are just a few of the latest trends in the dairy alternatives market. The industry is constantly evolving, and it will be interesting to see what new trends emerge in the years to come.

