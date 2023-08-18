AI as Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Google, Salesforce
The 2023E-2030 Global AI as Service Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Anolytics (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), LivePerson (United States), Microsoft (United States), ServiceNow (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Alibaba Cloud (Singapore), Salesforce Inc. (United States), DataRobot (United States), BMC Software, Inc. (United States).
The Global AI as Service Market was valued at USD 22.81 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 133 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The AI as a Service (AIaaS) market refers to a segment of the technology industry that involves the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and resources as cloud-based services. Instead of organizations developing and maintaining their own AI infrastructure, AIaaS allows them to access and utilize AI functionalities, such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and data analytics, through subscription-based cloud services. This approach enables businesses to leverage AI technologies without the need for extensive in-house expertise or infrastructure investment.
Market Trends:
• AIaaS providers are increasingly tailoring their offerings to cater to specific industries, providing specialized solutions for healthcare, finance, retail, and more.
• The trend of offering AI models that can be fine-tuned and customized to specific business needs is gaining popularity.
• AIaaS is expanding to include edge computing, enabling AI processing to occur closer to the data source, improving real-time insights and reducing latency.
Market Drivers:
• The increasing adoption of AI technologies across industries is a primary driver for the AI as a Service market.
• Organizations lacking the resources or expertise to build and maintain AI infrastructure internally turn to AIaaS for quick implementation.
• AIaaS eliminates the need for upfront investments in hardware and software, making AI accessible to a wider range of businesses.
Market Opportunities:
• AIaaS provides an opportunity for SMEs to adopt AI capabilities without the need for extensive resources or expertise.
• Cloud-based AIaaS services can be accessed globally, offering AI capabilities to organizations regardless of their geographical location.
• Developing AIaaS solutions tailored to specific industries opens up opportunities for solving unique challenges and optimizing processes.
Market Challenges:
• Data privacy concerns and security risks associated with sharing sensitive data with third-party providers can be a challenge.
• Integrating AIaaS solutions with existing IT systems and workflows can be complex and require careful planning.
• Organizations using AIaaS services might face challenges if the provider experiences downtime or makes changes to their offerings.
2023E-2030 Global AI as Service Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global AI as Service Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 AI as Service market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 AI as Service Product Types In-Depth: Bots, Machine Learning, Application Programming Interface (APIs), Data Labeling, Others
2023E-2030 AI as Service Major Applications/End users: Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, BFSI, Entertainment and Media, Others
2023E-2030 AI as Service Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
