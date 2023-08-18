Hundreds of Maine Educators Gather in Augusta for 2023 Maine Educator Summit

Educators and school/district staff from across Maine gathered at the Augusta Civic Center recently to attend the second annual Maine Educator Summit. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE), the 2023 Summit offered more than 130 professional learning opportunities and workshops across four days, with topics including school safety, project-based learning, computer science education, student well-being, outdoor education, interdisciplinary instruction, and more. Doubling the previous year’s registration numbers, more than 600 educators attended the Summit which was themed Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion.

Beyond professional learning, the Summit also gave educators and school and district staff the opportunity to connect with and learn from each other while building a network and community of Maine’s Education Workforce.

“I feel like this is a place where you would learn a lot of stuff that [may be] different from what you already know,” one social studies teacher told WABI 5. The teacher went on to say that he was able to attend workshops and learn more about topics that were not strictly social studies including social emotional learning and inclusion.

Educators and school/district staff who attended sessions at the summit had the opportunity to fill out a survey to receive contact hours. The survey was completed more than 2,000 times by people attending sessions throughout the event.

Keynote addresses were delivered by Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matt Bernstein, and 2015 National Teacher of the Year Dr. Shanna Peeples. An additional lunchtime presentation included recognition of Maine’s 2023 finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the 2023 Maine History Teacher of the Year. Live and Work in Maine, a partner in statewide efforts to recruit and retain Maine’s education workforce, also attended the event providing t-shirt to attendees and to capture interviews for a campaign that aims to recruit people to work in Maine schools and districts.

Check out a video highlight from the four-day event:

Following the second official Summit, the Maine DOE looks forward to continuing to assist educators and school/district staff during the school year including offering a number of professional learning and training opportunities, in addition to refining and planning next year’s annual Maine Educator Summit.

For more information about the 2023 Educator Summit, visit our website.