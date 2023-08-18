Cans Market Soars: Embracing a US$ 54.23 Billion Future Driven by Practicality, Sustainability, and Technological Brilliance | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Recent research by Future Market Insights predicts that the cans market is poised for substantial growth, anticipated to rise further to US$ 54.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.9%. This expansion is driven by escalating demand for convenient packaging solutions in the food, beverage, and healthcare sectors. Sustainability efforts and manufacturing innovations will likely foster eco-friendly packaging options. Factors such as extended shelf life, crisis resilience, health consciousness, and e-commerce prominence contribute to the market's expansion. Evolving consumer preferences for diverse cuisines in canned form also play a pivotal role in shaping the cans industry's promising trajectory

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for cans market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the cans industry is expected to generate US$ 54.23 billion.



The cans industry is anticipated to expand steadily because of rising consumer demand for practical packaging options in the food, beverage, and healthcare sectors. The cans market's future is expected to be shaped by sustainability initiatives and technological developments in the manufacturing industry, which may support creative and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Drivers and Challenges Impact Market Dynamics. Find more insights in a sample report! Download Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15563

Primary Catalysts for the Market

The convenience component is crucial because canned foods have a long shelf life and are simple to store, which suits busy lifestyles. The demand for preserved foods during crises or calamities influences the market expansion for cans.

Improvements in package technologies, including easy-open lids and environmentally friendly materials, increase consumer attractiveness. Consumers concerned about their health look for canned products with less preservatives and more nutritional value, inspiring producers to innovate.

E-commerce and online grocery platform growth increase market accessibility and reach. Cans market expansion is influenced by changing taste preferences and the availability of various cuisines in canned format.

Restrictive Influences of the Cans Industry

Numerous restraints on the market's expansion and dynamics exist. Alternative packaging options in demand threaten traditional cans due to environmental concerns and sustainability trends. Cost ambiguity for producers and consumers can result from fluctuating raw material prices, such as those for aluminum.

The market might be constrained by shifting consumer preferences toward freshly prepared items with little processing. The market is being challenged by heightened competition from flexible and cutting-edge package formats. Consumers' concerns about their health, particularly beliefs of possible chemical leakage from can linings, also influence their reluctance.

Flexible packaging that can challenge cans' predominance is required by changing retail environments with a rising emphasis on e-commerce. These market-influencing limitations compel competitors to innovate and adapt to maintain their position as market leaders in the packaging sector.

Regional Outlook

North American Cans Market: The cans market in North America is stable and broad. Canned vegetables, fruits, soups, and meats are popular. Convenience and shelf stability are key factors driving the demand for cans. Moreover, fresh and least processed foods are more prevalent, which influences the market.

European Cans Market: Europe has a vast, robust market from fish to vegetables and ready-to-eat meals. Canning items are popular for their convenience and longer shelf life, particularly for emergency food supplies and outdoor activities.

Asian Cans Market: Cans are frequently used in Asia, particularly for seafood and fruits. The convenience component is especially important in urban areas, where busy lives can make making fresh meals difficult. Traditional culinary habits and a penchant for new products may constrain market expansion for cans.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the aluminium segment is expected to account for 78% of the market.

The beverages segment is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.5% in the global cans market through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, China is predicted to hold a 19.8% share of the cans market.

Can demand in the United States is projected to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2033, achieving a valuation of US$ 8.94 billion.

Discover the marketing strategies top players use to dominate the Cans Market! Speak to a Research Analyst and unlock the Market Share Analysis today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15563

Competitive Landscape

The cans market is extremely competitive, with numerous small and medium-sized firms. In addition to boosting their profit share in the market, cans manufacturers are making deliberate attempts to expand their production capacity and geographical footprints.

Due to the rising restrictions and regulations imposed by individual governments to discourage plastic packaging, cans manufacturers are focused on sustainable packaging solutions and their reuse or recycling.

Vital Cans Manufacturers

Ball Corporation, Mondi Group, Novelis Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Silgan Holding Inc. Ardagh Group S.A Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd. The Olayan Group Ardagh S.A. Canpack CPMC Holdings Ltd. Bangkok Can Manufacturing Nampak Ltd. Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Swan Industries (Thailand) Company Ltd. GZ Industries Ltd. Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd. Envases Group





Recent Breakthroughs

Partnership





Beiersdorf and Nussbaum partnered in 2021 for eco-friendly aerosol cans using recycled aluminum from repurposed beverage containers.

Launch





In February 2021, Ball Corp supplied aluminum cans to Responsible Whatr for pure spring water, maintaining freshness despite light or heat exposure.

Customize your report with country-specific insights and save up to 30% today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15563

Key Segments

By Material Type:

Aluminum

Steel/Tin Plated

Plastic

Paper Composites

By Capacity:

Up to 200 ml

201 to 750 ml

More than 750 ml



By End Use:

Food

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal care

Homecare Products

Paints & Lubricants

Other Consumer Goods (Gifts, Toys, Merchandizing, etc.)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market Trends : The rising trends of selling agriculture products, including pesticides and fertilizers, increase the demand for aluminum aerosol cans.

Specialty Tin Cans Market Demand : Owing to surging consumption of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages such as carbonated drinks and beer, specialty tin cans demand is projected to surge at a fast pace across the United Kingdom

Metal Cans Market Outlook : The metal cans market is predicted to grow by US$ 91.1 billion by 2033. The market for metal cans is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033

Oily Waste Cans Market Analysis : The increasing number of specialists in the oily waste can exchange would be a hurdle to the market's growth pace during the forecasted period

Metal Food Cans Market Share : During the projected period, the global metal food cans market is registering a CAGR of 4.2% and to reach US$ 34.5 Billion by 2032.

Plastic Retort Cans Market Growth : The plastic retort cans market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2126.5 million by 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

Food Tins and Drink Cans Market Size : Food tins and drink cans are expected to record a CAGR of 4.5% and are likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3.49 Billion by 2032

United States Jerry Cans Market Value : The United States jerry cans market size is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 with value projected to increase US$ 694.8 million by 2033

Food Cans Market Sales : The global food can market is slated to register a value CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period. By 2032, demand for food cans is forecast to reach US$ 33.86 Billion.

Sanitary Cans Market Volume : The sanitary cans market is projected to thrive at an average CAGR of 5.8% estimated to reach US$ 48.17 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us: