Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Companies

The Business Research Company’s “Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data acquisition (DAQ) system market size is predicted to reach $2.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market is due to increasing demand for automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest data acquisition (DAQ) system market share. Major players in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market includeSiemens AG, National Instruments Corporation, Keysight Technologies, ABB, Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Co.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Segments

1. By Type: Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI), LAN Extensions For Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet, VME Extensions For Instrumentation (VXI), PCI Extensions For Instrumentation (PXI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Standalone

2. By Component: Hardware, Software

3. By Speed: High-speed (>100 KS/S), Low-speed (<100 KS/S)

4. By Application: Research And Analysis, Manufacturing And Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring, Design Validation And Repair

5. By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Automotive And Transportation, Wireless Communication And Infrastructure, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, Food And Beverages

6. By Geography: The global data acquisition units market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The data acquisition (DAQ) system refers to a system that can measure and record physical or electrical properties to understand the system’s performance. DAQ systems are computer-based measurement systems that help in measuring an electrical or physical phenomenon such as current, voltage, pressure, temperature, or sound. These systems capture and store data from an actual system for further scientific and engineering review.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Acquisition Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Acquisition And Control Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

