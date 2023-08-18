SABECO honoured in Top 50 best listed companies for 6 consecutive years

VIETNAM, August 18 -

HCM CITY — Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) was honoured in the Top 50 best listed companies at an awards ceremony held by Forbes Vietnam in HCM City on Thursday.

This is the 6th consecutive year that SABECO has been honoured, demonstrating its effective business strategy as well as sustainable competitiveness over the past several years.

The companies were evaluated based on their audited consolidated financial statements of listed companies on the HCM Stock Exchange (HSX) and the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), and satisfying criteria including the compound annual growth rate of sales, profit, ROE, ROC and EPS growth rate in 2018-22 period; assessment of the level of sustainable development, their position in the industry, profit sources, governance quality and, industry development prospects.

For SABECO, according to the audited consolidated financial statements for 2022, the company recorded VNĐ34.9 trillion in net revenue and VNĐ5.5 trillion in after-tax profit, an increase of 32 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, as compared to 2021. The after-tax profit in 2022 was the highest in the company’s history.

Carrying on the success of 2022, in 2023, SABECO has set a target of a 15 per cent increase in net revenue to reach VNĐ40.2 trillion and after-tax profit at VNĐ5.7 trillion, a 5 per cent increase compared to 2022.

In addition, SABECO has devised a plan to acquire ownership of the Saigon Bình Tây Beer Group JSC (Sabibeco) and increase its ownership in Western-Saigon Beer JSC to 70 per cent. These moves will help SABECO to realise synergies, and improve cost and operational efficiencies.

The business associated with sustainable development

Since receiving foreign investment in 2018, SABECO has embarked on a three-phase of business transformation to enhance the company’s competitiveness, consolidate its leading position, and support the company's long-term objectives.

In the second phase started in 2022, SABECO has achieved breakthrough results through 6 strategic pillars, namely Sales, Brand/Marketing, Production, Supply Chain, People and Unlock, supported by SABECO 4.0 and governance initiatives.

Additionally, in terms of expanding production scale, as of now, SABECO has constantly been growing with a system of 26 breweries with a capacity of 2.5 billion litres of beer per year, and 11 trading subsidiaries.

Together with its business development objectives, SABECO also relentlessly reinforces its 4Cs sustainable development commitment, which includes driving ESG initiatives (Environmental, Social, Governance) that are in line with the corporate goals and Việt Nam national strategies.

In May 2023, SABECO started a partnership with Singapore Power Group to install rooftop solar power systems at nine breweries of SABECO, bringing the total number to 17 breweries adopting solar energy in the whole system by the end of 2023.

Upon completion, the project is estimated to efficiently provide almost 23 per cent of electricity consumption at the breweries, amounting to 25 million kWh saving of electricity, which is equivalent to a reduction of 18,000 tonnes of emitted CO2 annually.

Regarding water usage, the corporate has reduced waste used per litre of beer produced from five litres (in 2018) to below three litres (in 2022); applying the CIP wastewater treatment system and using sustainable packaging (down gauged our cans, light weighted our carton boxes and bottles) and reusing beer glasses and cans to minimise waste released into the environment.

In addition to these, breweries in SABECO’s systems have embarked on plant-based biomass fuel (e.g., rice husks, sawdust, cashew shells and leaves) usage instead of using fossil fuel-powered boilers, contributing to reducing emissions released into the environment.

With the Bia Saigon inheriting a long heritage of more than 148 years of history, SABECO constantly innovates, focuses on investing in new product development and branding to uplift the meaningful experiences of consumers, especially to the young ones.

On the occasion of National Day September 2, 2023, SABECO and Bia Saigon will introduce five new beer flavours that are combined with Vietnamese popular and signature ingredients through the beer festival: Vũng Tàu BeerFest - Around the World with Bia Saigon.

These efforts have shown a long-term and strategic vision that SABECO has consistently implemented to head towards the goal of bringing out the best of Việt Nam. — VNS