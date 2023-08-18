Vietnamese longan finds fans in Thai market

VIETNAM, August 18 - BANGKOK — Starting from August 18, Thai consumers can enjoy tasty Vietnamese logans, nestled within the bustling Central World trade centre in Bangkok. These longan fruits, sourced from Mekong Delta region and cultivated in adherence to exacting Global GAP standards, have an accredited export code that makes it qualified for entrance into the Thai market.

With an attractive promotional price of only 169 baht (nearly US$5) for 500 grams, which is about VNĐ230,000 for every kilo, Central Retail Vietnam expects they will sell about 2.3 tonnes of Vietnamese longan at Tops supermarket in Thailand.

“Vietnamese longan is in its peak season right now. Last year, we tried selling nearly one tonne of (Vietnamese) longan in Thailand, and people really liked it. That's why we're sending 140 per cent more longan to Thailand this year,” said Paul Le, vice president at Central Retail Vietnam.

In July, Central Retail Vietnam sent three tonnes of lychee from Việt Nam's Bắc Giang to Thailand. They cost 259 baht per box, which is about VNĐ173,000 for every kilo.

This success for Central Retail and their partners not only highlights the preference of Thai people for Vietnamese fruits but also presents an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to engage in more business in Thailand. — VNS