Independent Public Relations Firm RoseComm Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

Woman-owned business marks milestone with a bra and menstrual product collection drive

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseComm®, an independent, strategic public relations firm, today announced it will commemorate its 20th anniversary by hosting a donation drive on behalf of its client I Support The Girls , a global nonprofit that collects and distributes bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products for women and girls facing distressful circumstances.



“For two decades, RoseComm has worked with clients from myriad industries to tell their stories,” said Rosemary Ostmann, RoseComm’s founder and chief executive officer. “We chose to recognize and celebrate the significance of this occasion by lifting the voices of those whose basic needs are generally invisible in everyday society.”

Incorporated on Aug. 19, 2003, RoseComm was founded just after the dot-com downturn and has survived and thrived through several historical events, including the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Most companies do not make it to their 20th anniversary. Twenty percent fail within two years, while only 25% make it to 15 years or more, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only 6% of woman-owned businesses are more than 20 years old.

RoseComm has clients in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, including companies operating within education, health care and several other industries.

“Our relationship with RoseComm dates back to 2010,” said Vicki Schmidt, director of marketing, outdoor play, for PlayPower, the world’s largest commercial playground and recreational equipment manufacturer. “Over that time, the firm has worked with us on several important brand initiatives across our company. When it comes to selling the benefits of play, stories are fundamental. For more than half of its 20 years, RoseComm has been helping us tell ours.”

RoseComm invites the public to join its collection of gently used bras and sealed menstrual hygiene products. Collected items will be delivered to I Support The Girls’ warehouse in Rockville, Maryland. From there, the nonprofit organizes and distributes the items through its network of national and international affiliates and social service agencies. Ultimately, these items will be donated to people who need them the most, including those experiencing homelessness, victims of natural disasters, survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking, and refugees and immigrants.

“When people can’t afford or acquire these basic necessities, they can’t go to school or work and they are unable to access social service programs,” said Ostmann. “Addressing this equity issue aligns with our commitment to advocating for human rights and supporting others, especially young people, on their path to leading a fulfilled life with dignity. We started working with I Support The Girls in the spring to raise the organization’s visibility and we’re excited to get hands-on and make a different kind of impact through donations.”

The donation drive is open now through Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. To find out where to send or drop off products, please contact isupportthegirls@rosecomm.com. For other donation options, please visit I Support The Girls’ website.

About RoseComm®

RoseComm, a strategic public relations firm, helps clients uncover and share their stories with key audiences and decision makers. The agency gives clients a voice in the marketplace by engaging trusted industry influencers. Founded in 2003, RoseComm has experience in consumer and business-to-business categories in a variety of industries, including health care, education, nonprofit, building design and construction, financial services, manufacturing and technology. For more information, visit www.rosecomm.com.

