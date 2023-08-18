Frozen Pizza Market is Booming Worldwide | Nestlé, Dr. Oetker, Heinz Company
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023E-2030 Global Frozen Pizza Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Schwan's Company (United States), Dr. Oetker (Germany), General Mills (United States), Palermo Villa, Inc. (United States), Conagra Brands (United States), Home Run Inn (United States), H.J. Heinz Company (United States), Screamin' Sicilian (United States), Caulipower (United States).
The Global Frozen Pizza Market was valued at USD 22.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.7 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.14% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Frozen Pizza market refers to the segment of the food industry that involves the production, distribution, and sale of pre-made pizzas that have been frozen to extend their shelf life. These frozen pizzas come in various sizes, flavors, and styles, and they are typically available in grocery stores, supermarkets, and other retail outlets. Consumers purchase frozen pizzas as a convenient and quick meal option that can be stored in the freezer and prepared easily whenever desired.
Market Trends:
• There is a growing trend towards healthier frozen pizza options, including those made with organic ingredients, whole wheat crusts, and lower-sodium toppings.
• The rise of plant-based diets has led to the introduction of frozen pizzas featuring plant-based cheeses and meat alternatives.
• Consumers are showing interest in high-quality frozen pizzas with gourmet toppings, artisanal crusts, and unique flavor profiles.
Market Drivers:
• Busy lifestyles and the need for quick meals are driving the demand for convenient food options like frozen pizzas.
• The variety of flavors, crusts, and styles available in the frozen pizza market caters to diverse consumer preferences.
• Frozen pizzas offer an affordable alternative to dining out or ordering delivery, making them attractive to budget-conscious consumers.
Market Opportunities:
• The demand for quick and convenient meal solutions continues to present opportunities for the growth of the frozen pizza market.
• Packaging innovations that enhance product freshness, ease of preparation, and storage can provide a competitive advantage.
• The rise of online grocery shopping and direct-to-consumer sales channels presents new avenues for reaching consumers.
Market Challenges:
• The frozen food market is competitive, with numerous brands vying for consumer attention and loyalty.
• While healthier options are available, frozen pizzas are often associated with high levels of sodium, saturated fats, and preservatives, raising health concerns.
• Some consumers may view frozen pizzas as lower in quality compared to fresh, restaurant-made pizzas.
Target Audience:
• Regulatory Bodies
• Potential Investors
• New Entrants
• Research and Development Institutes
• Others
2023E-2030 Global Frozen Pizza Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Schwan's Company (United States), Dr. Oetker (Germany), General Mills (United States), Palermo Villa, Inc. (United States), Conagra Brands (United States), Home Run Inn (United States), H.J. Heinz Company (United States), Screamin' Sicilian (United States), Caulipower (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Frozen Pizza Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Frozen Pizza market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Frozen Pizza Product Types In-Depth: Regular, Medium, Large
2023E-2030 Frozen Pizza Major Applications/End users: HoReCa, Offline sales, Online sales
2023E-2030 Frozen Pizza Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
