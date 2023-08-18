Global Dairy Testing Market Outlook 2023-2032 – Market Size, Share Analysis, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dairy testing market forecast, the dairy testing market size is predicted to reach $7.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.
The growth in the dairy testing market is due toincrease in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Europe region is expected to hold the largest dairy testing market share. Major players in the dairy testing global market include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Romer Labs Inc.
1. By Type: Safety Testing, Quality Testing
2. By Technology: HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Other Technologies
3. By Application: Ice-Creams And Desserts, Infant Food, Milk And Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter And Spreads, Yogurt, Other Applications
4. By Geography: The global dairy testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
In dairy testing, dairy products are audited, tested, and inspected to ensure that they meet a variety of domestic and international food safety and regulatory criteria. Dairy testing is used to test dairy products' quality, limit the risk of dairy fraud, and verify the authenticity and consistency of the ingredients.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Dairy Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
