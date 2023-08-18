Digital Substation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Substation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Substation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital substation market. As per TBRC’s digital substation market forecast, the digital substation market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.65 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for electricity is expected to propel the growth of the digital substation market. Europe is expected to hold the largest digital substation market share. Major digital substation market leaders include ABB Group, NR Electric, Eaton Corporation Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Tekvel, Toshiba, Yamal LNG, DNV GL, Hitachi, Igrid T&D, Kalkitech.

Digital Substation Market Segments

1) By Voltage Level: Low, Medium, High

2) By Type: Transmission, Distribution

3) By Module: Fiber Optics Communication Network, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition, Hardware

4) By Industry Vertical: Power Generation, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Defence & Aerospace, Process & Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

The term digital substation refers to an electrical substation in which operation is controlled by distributed intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) linked by communication networks. It is possible by the use of computing technologies in the substation. It is used to communicate between the relays in the control house and the instrument breakers, transformers, and merging units in the station yard. The digital substation brings digital technology into the substation.

