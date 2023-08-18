Smart Medical Devices Market with Double-Digit Growth | NeuroMetrix, Biotronik, Medtronic
The 2023E-2030 Global Smart Medical Devices Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Sonova (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Omron Corporation (Omron Healthcare) (Japan), Fitbit, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), VitalConnect Inc (United States), Medtronic, Inc.(United States), Biotronik (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (United States), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), NeuroMetrix, Inc. (United States), Roche (Switzerland), Others.
The Global Smart Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 39.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 133.1 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Smart Medical Devices market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that encompasses technologically advanced medical devices equipped with connectivity, sensors, data processing capabilities, and often integrated with digital platforms. These devices are designed to collect, analyze, and transmit medical and health-related data in real time, enabling patients, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to monitor and manage health conditions more effectively. Smart medical devices play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes, enhancing remote monitoring, and advancing the overall quality of healthcare services.
Market Trends:
• The trend of remote patient monitoring is growing, allowing healthcare providers to monitor patients' health conditions outside of traditional healthcare settings, leading to more personalized and proactive care.
• Wearable smart medical devices, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, are becoming more sophisticated, offering features like continuous health monitoring, ECG readings, and sleep tracking.
• Smart medical devices are being integrated with telemedicine platforms, enabling virtual consultations and remote diagnoses.
Market Drivers:
• Technological advancements in sensors, connectivity, and data analytics are driving the development of more sophisticated smart medical devices.
• The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates continuous monitoring, making smart medical devices essential tools for managing these conditions.
• Growing consumer interest in health and wellness technologies is driving the demand for smart medical devices that empower individuals to take control of their health.
Market Opportunities:
• Smart medical devices provide an opportunity for personalized healthcare by tailoring treatments and interventions based on individual health data.
• There is a significant opportunity for smart devices to improve the management of chronic diseases by offering real-time monitoring, medication reminders, and behavior tracking.
• Smart devices can be utilized for general health and wellness tracking, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles.
Market Challenges:
• Collecting and transmitting sensitive health data raises concerns about data privacy and security breaches.
• Smart medical devices need to adhere to stringent regulatory standards to ensure their safety and effectiveness.
• Ensuring that different smart medical devices and platforms can seamlessly communicate and share data can be challenging.
2023E-2030 Global Smart Medical Devices Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Sonova (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Omron Corporation (Omron Healthcare) (Japan), Fitbit, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), VitalConnect Inc (United States), Medtronic, Inc.(United States), Biotronik (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (United States), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), NeuroMetrix, Inc. (United States), Roche (Switzerland), Others
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Smart Medical Devices Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Smart Medical Devices market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Smart Medical Devices Product Types In-Depth: Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Rehabilitation Device, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Medical Devices Major Applications/End users: Hospitals/Clinics, Home-care Setting, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Medical Devices Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
