Global Wireless Security Cameras Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Security Cameras Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wireless security cameras market analysis. As per TBRC’s wireless security cameras market forecast, the wireless security cameras market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8% through the forecast period.
The increasing crime rates are expected to propel the growth of the wireless security cameras market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest wireless security cameras market share. Major players in the wireless security cameras market include Cisco Systems Inc, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, Logitech International S.A, Amcrest Technologies, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Honeywell Security, Panasonic Holdings Corporation.
Wireless Security Cameras Market Segments
1) By Type: Box Camera, Dome Camera, PTZ Camera, Bullet Camera, IP Camera, Day or Night Camera, Thermal (FLIR) Camera, Wireless IP Camera, Other Types
2) By Components: Hardware, Software, Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS)
3) By Camera Technology: Analog or Direct, Digital, Ip or Network
4) By Applications: Car Dash Cameras, Security, Home Surveillance, Baby And Adult Monitoring, Other Applications
5) By Industry Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Education, Hospital And Healthcare, Household, Other Industrial Verticals
A wireless security camera is a type of surveillance camera that connects to the internet and delivers footage to a receiver from remote location via a wireless connection, such as a computer or a smartphone. These are network-connected devices that may be accessed from anywhere using an app or browser.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wireless Security Cameras Market Trends And Strategies
4. Wireless Security Cameras Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Wireless Security Cameras Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
