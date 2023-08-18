Smart Agriculture Tools Market Rapidly Gaining Traction in Key Business Segments: AgJunction, DeLaval, CropMetrics
The 2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Ag Leader Technology (United States), Farmers Edge Inc (Canada), AGCO Corporation (United States), AgJunction, Inc. (United States), CLAAS KGaA (Germany), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (United States), DeLaval Inc (Sweden), Autonomous Solutions (United States), Argus Control Systems Ltd (Canada), BouMatic Robotic B.V. (Netherlands), CropMetrics (United States).
— Criag Francis
The Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market was valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 55.8 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Smart Agriculture Tools market refers to the sector of the agriculture industry that involves the integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and automation to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of farming operations. These tools encompass a wide range of technological solutions designed to assist farmers and agricultural stakeholders in making informed decisions, optimizing resource utilization, and mitigating challenges such as climate change, limited resources, and fluctuating market demands.
Market Trends:
• The increasing availability of data through sensors and IoT devices is driving the trend towards data-driven decision making. Farmers can analyze real-time data to make informed choices about planting, irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.
• Precision agriculture techniques are gaining traction, enabling farmers to tailor their actions to specific areas within their fields, optimizing resource utilization and increasing yields.
• The integration of AI and machine learning allows for more accurate predictions, disease detection, and yield forecasting, helping farmers manage their operations more efficiently.
Market Drivers:
• Continued advancements in sensors, IoT, AI, and robotics are driving the development and adoption of smart agriculture tools.
• The need to feed a growing population is pushing farmers to adopt technologies that can enhance yield and efficiency.
• Limited land, water, and labor resources are driving the need for more efficient and sustainable farming practices.
Market Opportunities:
• Smart agriculture tools can contribute to more sustainable practices by optimizing resource usage, reducing waste, and minimizing environmental impact.
• These tools can help farmers adapt to changing climate patterns by providing insights into weather conditions and allowing for timely adjustments to planting and harvesting schedules.
• With a growing global population, there is an opportunity to use smart tools to increase agricultural productivity and ensure food security.
Market Challenges:
• The implementation of smart agriculture tools often requires significant investment in technology and infrastructure, which can be a barrier for small-scale farmers.
• Collecting and sharing sensitive farm data raises concerns about data security and privacy, especially as more information is stored in the cloud.
• Farmers need to be educated and trained to effectively use these tools, which can be a challenge in areas with limited access to training resources.
2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Competitive Analysis
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture Tools Product Types In-Depth: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture Tools Major Applications/End users: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture Tools Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
