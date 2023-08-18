Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer

AUGUST 17, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ enduring friendship and steadfast commitment to Israel’s security. Secretary Blinken and Minister Dermer discussed cooperation on regional challenges, including threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies in Lebanon and elsewhere. They also discussed ongoing efforts to further Israel’s full integration into the Middle East. The Secretary emphasized the importance of Israel and the Palestinians taking affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions and bolster stability in the West Bank.

