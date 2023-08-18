Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,414 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer

AUGUST 17, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ enduring friendship and steadfast commitment to Israel’s security. Secretary Blinken and Minister Dermer discussed cooperation on regional challenges, including threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies in Lebanon and elsewhere. They also discussed ongoing efforts to further Israel’s full integration into the Middle East. The Secretary emphasized the importance of Israel and the Palestinians taking affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions and bolster stability in the West Bank.

By U.S. Mission Israel | 18 August, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Dermer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more