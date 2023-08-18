Flow Capital Redeems Priority Return Fund II and Notice of Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces that it has redeemed all outstanding units in Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (the “PRF II”).



Flow Capital has bought out the royalty agreement it entered into with PRF II in September 2020, and the partnership has been wound-up. Consequently, all the investment assets previously securitised to the PRF II remain with Flow Capital.

Flow Capital also announces that it will release its Q2 2023 financial results after the markets close on Monday August 28, 2023. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Tuesday August 29, 2023, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Tuesday August 29, 2023

TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

TAPED REPLAY: 1-877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 (PASSCODE 734095 #)

CONFERENCE ID: 62734095

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

