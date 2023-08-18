SISECAM WILL CONTRIBUTE TO A CLEAN FUTURE WITH ITS SPECIALLY DESIGNED AUTO GLASS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (BIST:SISE)

TUZLA, İSTANBUL - ANADOLU, TüRKIYE, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEvRA (Zero Emission Electric Vehicles Enabled by Harmonised Circularity) project, which includes Sisecam as one of its partners, received support from the EU's Horizon Europe program. As part of the project, Sisecam will develop a competitive, low-carbon footprint, high-value-added automotive glass in line with the EU's carbon neutrality target for 2035.

The ZEvRA (Zero Emission Electric Vehicles Enabled by Harmonised Circularity) project was launched to contribute to a clean and competitive future by improving the circularity of electric light-duty vehicles and includes Sisecam as one of its partners. This innovative effort received support amounting to EUR 250,000 from the European Union's Horizon Europe program.

Coordinated by Fraunhofer Institute, Europe's largest applied science, research, and development organization, in line with the EU's zero carbon emission target for 2035, the ZEvRA project will be realized with the contributions of 28 partners, including world-renowned automotive companies such as Skoda, Citroen, Peugeot, Toyota, and Volkswagen. As part of the project, Sisecam plans to produce competitive, low-carbon footprint, high-value-added automotive glass in line with its sustainability goals. Under this 36-month project, Sisecam will support the vehicle battery with specially produced solar glass while minimizing natural resource and chemical use with innovative production techniques.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Türkiye’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy,and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 24,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey, powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society, and transforming lives with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and