MEXC Ventures Enhances Multi-Chain Trading Ecosystem Through Strategic Investment in UXUY

As Layer 2 technologies gain widespread adoption, the on-chain landscape undergoes transformative shifts. We believe that MEXC Venture's investment in UXUY will inject a fresh surge of enthusiasm into our industry sphere, further propelling its advancement.

Singapore, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, the venture capital and incubation arm of MEXC, has announced the closing of a new investment to support value-building projects on UXUY.



Harnessing a wealth of experience in DeFi product development, the UXUY team spearheads a groundbreaking approach to mitigating pain points within the realm of DEXs, dismantling barriers to entry. This innovative stance ushers in a new era of streamlined, cost-effective avenues to galvanize the widespread adoption of Web3 and blockchain technology.



Leo Zhao, a venture partner at MEXC Ventures said:

The payments industry is undergoing fundamental changes as the very nature of Web3 continues to evolve. By fortifying the bridge between blockchain technology and tangible real-world data, our goal with the newly closed investment fund is to put our resources into action by supporting promising projects and contributing to the growth of the entire industry.

