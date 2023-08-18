Submit Release
UN Security Council on Lachin Corridor: “Humanitarian access must not be politicised by any actors”, says EU

On 16 August, the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations Silvio Gonzato, stated at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York that the European Union is greatly concerned by “the serious humanitarian situation facing the local population in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region”.

The meeting was convened at the request of Armenia.

“Movement through the Lachin corridor has been obstructed for more than eight months, despite Orders by the International Court of Justice to reopen it. Since 15 June, there has been a blockage of the Lachin corridor, with the exception of occasional medical evacuations,” said Gonzato. “Medical supplies and essential goods are reportedly in critically short supply or have already run out, with dire consequences for the local population.” 

He added that the EU deplores that ICRC activities in the region have been heavily impacted and calls for their full resumption, including medical evacuations and humanitarian supplies.

“Humanitarian access must not be politicised by any actors,” the EU Representative said.

Gonzato also noted that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) is conducting patrols along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan to observe and report on the situation and to contribute to conflict resolution and build confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 

Also, the European Union, and in particular President of the European Council Charles Michel, has been engaged in supporting the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the end of 2021.

